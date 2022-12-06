ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Noisecreep

Pantera Just Released a Cryptic New Teaser for Their Upcoming Tour, Fans React

Over the past few months, Pantera’s upcoming reunion/tribute tour (which includes festival appearances later this year and European arena shows in 2023) has resulted in both excitement and criticism from followers and musicians. Now, the quartet has shared an exciting – if cryptic – new teaser for their live return and fans are still mixed on it.
Noisecreep

Musicians Telling the Truth About Ticketmaster

The truth about Ticketmaster is somewhat complicated, but these musicians have let fans in on exactly how the concert ticket giant does business. Pearl Jam famously testified to Congress in 1994 about Ticketmaster, warning government representatives that Ticketmaster was becoming a monopoly. “It is well known in our industry that some portion of the service charges Ticketmaster collects on its sale of tickets is distributed back to the promoters and the venues,” Stone Gossard said. “It is this incestuous relationship and the lack of any national competition for Ticketmaster that has created the situation we are dealing with today. The service fee, which in concept should be nothing more than a handling charge for purchasing tickets, has thus become a source of additional revenue, not only for Ticketmaster, but for the promoters and the venues.”
Noisecreep

YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo

Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
Noisecreep

Lars Ulrich Reveals How Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Happened

Metallica's summer 2022 team-up with Stranger Things still reverberated when the legendary heavy metal band released a brand new song on Monday (Nov. 28). That same day, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told The Howard Stern Show how the now-iconic Metallica scene in Stranger Things 4 came together in the first place.
Noisecreep

Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles

Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Noisecreep

Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement

It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
