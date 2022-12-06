ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Related
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park

True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News

News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
Western Montana’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Western Montana is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Montana School Enrollment at Highest Levels in Nearly 2 Decades

In a piece of great news for Montana, State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen released the preliminary fall 2022 student enrollment numbers for public, private, and homeschools recently. According to Elsie Arntzen:. The focus of education is parallel to the increase in enrollment of our public, private, and homeschool enrollment. The emphasis...
Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022

There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
Important Montana Legislative Redistricting Meeting Saturday

There's a big meeting coming up Saturday for legislative redistricting here in Montana. The public has the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed maps both in person at the capitol, and online via Zoom. We spoke with one of the Republican appointees on Montana's Districting and Apportionment Commission, Dan...
What Montana Artist Was Streamed Most On Spotify? He’s Awesome.

When it comes to Montana artist Spotify numbers, we rank dead last. That doesn't mean we don't have some incredible talent, however. You might have been looking over your Spotify-wrapped list recently. I get it. You can't listen to the radio 24/7. I'm not busting chops. I was actually just doing the same thing, and it got me thinking, what Montana artist got the most streams? As it turns out, we're the only state in the union that doesn't have a huge "A-List" streaming band/musician. Our highest-streamed Montanan ranks dead last, but that's not to say he and his band aren't amazing, because they are. According to Stats Panda, Tim Montana is our highest-streamed Montana artist this year with a cool 29 million streams for 2022.
Will Montanans Eat Meat Grown in a Lab?

The FDA recently completed it's first steps in "pre-market consultation for human food made using animal cell culture technology". That means meat grown in a lab using animal cells. This is something that is out of a Science Fiction movie, or cartoon. There will be more steps that will need to be taken before the lab grown meat will be featured on a dinning room table in Montana.
Yuck: Avoiding Questionable Holiday Food Choices in a Montana Christmas

Maybe we're too polite during the holidays. And that's why this time of the year we push our taste buds to point of breaking, along with our gag reflex. It is after all the season of peace, love, and harmony. So maybe that's why we're afraid to use the forceful "no thanks", multiple times when our senses are assaulted by Questionable Holiday Food Choices for Montana meals.
An Open Letter to Montana’s Youth: Don’t Do Drugs

I'm a 31-year-old radio DJ and I know you're already cringing anticipating a corny, over-the-top diatribe that you've already heard 1000 times before. Dude, I get it. But I'm not Mr. Mackey from South Park repeating the slogan "drugs are bad, mmkay"— whether you understood that reference or not, I think you get my point. The phrase "drugs are bad" is meaningless if you haven't heard the reasons why they're bad in a way that makes sense to you.
Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again

When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Montana Wines To Pair With Holiday Dinners

What do you think of when you hear the words "Montana wine?" Did you ever consider Montana to be wine country at all? It's nowhere near the popularity of California's Napa Valley, the northeast regions of France, or the Mendoza region of Argentina where some of the most well-known wines of the world are manufactured but just like most things in the Treasure State, it can still surprise you.
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids

In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting

Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
