Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case
A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
Man pleads guilty to killing elderly Lennon woman 25 years ago
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man has admitted to killing an elderly woman in Lennon 25 years ago as part of a plea agreement, which reduces his most serious charge. Michael Bur pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon.
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
Elderly victim still waiting for justice after being scammed by contractor
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he said he was scammed by a contractor. Complaints about contractor Robert Gill came to light on Sept. 1. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming Gill took money from them and never completed the work he promised.
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
Carjacking suspect found, taken into custody after manhunt put Bad Axe in lockdown
What began as a call to deputies about an upset client at Huron Behavioral Health turned into several Bad Axe facilities and services going into a two hour lockdown on Wednesday, December 7, after the client attempted a carjacking in the clinic’s parking lot. The man, age 22, had...
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
Fenton man dead following a one-car crash
A 40-year-old Fenton man is dead following a one-car crash in Deerfield Township.
Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police
The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a scam using their phone numbers. The department says that they’ve had several reports of scammers using their phone number to call people demanding money. The scammers claim that their victims have warrants, and say that unless they pay up they’ll be taken to jail.
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
61-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with two vehicles
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle died Thursday evening after he was involved in a crash with two vehicles in Flushing. The Flushing Police Department says the crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pierson Road, which is between Elms and Flushing roads.
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
Fenton man dies after early morning crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An overnight crash claimed the life of a Fenton man early Friday. Michigan State Police say the 40-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township around 1:30 a.m. Investigators have not...
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief. A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads in Mayfield Township captured images of the suspect on Monday night. Police believe he's a suspect in eight breaking and entering cases since Thanksgiving.
Police asking for information about Flint homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
Shiawassee County woman gets 3 to 4 years in prison for killing dogs
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs last year will spend years behind bars. Jordan Hoisington was sentenced to spend three to four years in prison with credit for 45 days served behind bars so far. Hoisington pleaded guilty this fall...
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
Disappointment after criminal charges dismissed against former governor in water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cloud of disappointment hung over the City of Flint Friday following news of criminal charges being dropped against former Governor Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis. “It’s a disgrace that they poisoned people and got away with it,” one longtime Flint...
Third Annual Genesee County Sheriff's Christmas spectacular happening today
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's office is holding its 3rd Annual Christmas Spectacular today. The Sheriff's department along with community volunteers will be delivering. 200 care packages will to families throughout Flint and Genesee County. Each care package will include toys, household staples, toiletries, food, candy,
Burton woman reported missing
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton. Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department. Flood has a known mental health history, police said. The police apologize for the...
