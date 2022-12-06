ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst won't sacrifice winning for playing Jordan Love

By Brandon Carwile
 2 days ago
In theory, getting Jordan Love more meaningful reps would help the Green Bay Packers make a decision on his fifth-year option. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst feels he has seen everything he needs to see regardless of Love playing another snap in 2022.

“We’re really pleased with his progression and what he’s been able to do,” Gutekunst said Monday. “I think it would be really good for him, the growth you need to go through, seeing things for the first time, making those mistakes you need to make, but I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”

While Aaron Rodgers has battled a broken thumb and a rib injury, Love has appeared in only three games this season. Two of those appearances came in garbage time duties during blowout losses. However, he excelled when he stepped in for an injured Rodgers against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

In just one quarter, Love was able to lead the Packers on two scoring drives. He completed six of his nine passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown to wide receiver Christian Watson. It was by far his most impressive performance since being drafted 26th overall in 2020 and offered a promising glimpse of his future as a starter. On top of getting first-team reps at practice, the team feels good about where he is in his development.

“We’ve obviously seen him for three years in practice, and there was a stretch while Aaron was banged up, where he’s had a lot of reps with the ones,” said Gutekunst. “I think that was great for him, it was great for us to see, but it was also just really good experience for him game planning each week. Again, I think quarterbacks have to get into this league and play a bunch of games before they learn how to win, but I do think we feel very confident that Love can move the ball, score points, and do the things that we ask of our quarterbacks.”

With no hesitation, Gutekunst confidently stated that he believes Love can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, he added the caveat that players have to go out and do it in real games.

With that said, this season would seem to be the perfect time for Love to get the game experience he needs. Rodgers has said he would be open to sitting if Green Bay becomes mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. However, when asked about playing young players if the playoffs are unattainable, Gutekunst said the Packers have a history of winning and will continue to uphold that while he is the GM.

“I think it’s a culture thing. I think winning is a culture thing. I don’t think we ever roll out there on a Sunday, Monday, or Thursday, without the intention of winning.”

Would Gutekunst like to see Love win a game? “Well, sure.” However, that won’t come at the expense of winning this season.

“I think whoever gives us the best chance to win needs to be out there,” Gutekunst said. “That’s only fair to this locker room. That’s the way I feel about it. I think Matt (LaFleur) feels the same.”

For anyone hoping to see Love again this season, Gutekunst’s comment didn’t offer much assurance.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

