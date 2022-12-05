ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Government Technology

New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband

(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
HANCOCK, NH
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Eversource Electricity Prices May Head Down for NH Customers

The price of electricity will go down for Eversource customers in February but New Hampshire's hear of the office of the consumer advocate says it's nothing to celebrate. Eversource was the first utility to go before the Public Utilities Commission Thursday and requested a decrease from 22.6 cents per kilowatt to 20.2 cents starting February 1. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said it's still more than double what consumers were paying in February 2022.
MAINE STATE
franchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts

December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

November sales of single-family homes on the Seacoast towns slid to the lowest November level since 2015, despite a November record 22 sales of $1 million or more, according to statistics from the Seacoast Board of Realtors. November single-family volume was off 11.7 percent from last year, the Realtors said, although it was actually up 5.6 percent from October, thanks in part to monthly record activity in the million-plus-dollar category. November’s median price of $715,000 was up 8.6 percent from last year. For the year, total sales volume is off 15.1 percent while the 11-month cumulative median price of $679,900 is up 10.6 percent from last year. As for condominium sales, they were down 20 percent from a year ago, although the monthly median price of $584,623 represents a 40.8 percent increase from 2021. For the year, condominium sales are off 15.7% but the median sale price is up a healthy 28.8%.
WMUR.com

Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
HENNIKER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Multiple ‘active shooter’ reports across New Hampshire deemed a hoax

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety received notification of multiple active shooter threats at schools across the state just before 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8. Among them was Manchester School District, which sent an announcement to families in the district that they had been made aware of multiple hoax active shooter calls across the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

