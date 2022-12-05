Read full article on original website
Government Technology
New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband
(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Massachusetts Fair Share Amendment signed into law
The Fair Share Amendment that was approved as Question 1 in the November election has officially been signed into law by Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
Eversource Electricity Prices May Head Down for NH Customers
The price of electricity will go down for Eversource customers in February but New Hampshire's hear of the office of the consumer advocate says it's nothing to celebrate. Eversource was the first utility to go before the Public Utilities Commission Thursday and requested a decrease from 22.6 cents per kilowatt to 20.2 cents starting February 1. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said it's still more than double what consumers were paying in February 2022.
franchising.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
November sales of single-family homes on the Seacoast towns slid to the lowest November level since 2015, despite a November record 22 sales of $1 million or more, according to statistics from the Seacoast Board of Realtors. November single-family volume was off 11.7 percent from last year, the Realtors said, although it was actually up 5.6 percent from October, thanks in part to monthly record activity in the million-plus-dollar category. November’s median price of $715,000 was up 8.6 percent from last year. For the year, total sales volume is off 15.1 percent while the 11-month cumulative median price of $679,900 is up 10.6 percent from last year. As for condominium sales, they were down 20 percent from a year ago, although the monthly median price of $584,623 represents a 40.8 percent increase from 2021. For the year, condominium sales are off 15.7% but the median sale price is up a healthy 28.8%.
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
manchesterinklink.com
Multiple ‘active shooter’ reports across New Hampshire deemed a hoax
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety received notification of multiple active shooter threats at schools across the state just before 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8. Among them was Manchester School District, which sent an announcement to families in the district that they had been made aware of multiple hoax active shooter calls across the state.
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to over four years in federal prison for robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man prosecutors call a "serial bank robber" will spend more than four-and-a-half years in federal prison. Eric Mohan, of Manchester, was sentenced Thursday for robbing six banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this year. Those include the Service Credit Union in Hampton, the Northeast...
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
manchesterinklink.com
MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
nbcboston.com
Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
homenewshere.com
People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
