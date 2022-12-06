Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams picks a number: 500,000 new homes in the next decade
In Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden has his Build Back Better agenda. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has a simpler plan: build, build, build. The mayor set an ambitious goal Thursday: building 500,000 new homes over the next decade in New York City. Adams said he was responding to a crisis that has resulted in increased housing prices, more homeless New Yorkers and longer commutes, as people have to live further out to find affordable housing. That would more than double the approximately 200,000 units built over the past 10 years – a necessary goal, according to the mayor, as the city’s population has increased by about 300,000 people since 2010.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation at his property in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Mayor Eric Adams, a vocal rat opponent who made fighting rodents a priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at his Bed-Stuy property, according to a copy of a health code violation and a spokesperson for the mayor.
cityandstateny.com
How is New York City fighting COVID-19 now?
This summer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that as the threat posed by COVID-19 evolves, the tools used to fight it have to evolve too. “We’re not going to hold onto something that’s an old weapon merely because we had it,” Adams said in July. “We’re going to create new weapons to fight this new war.” The statement came as Adams was asked to respond to the scrapping of a color-coded COVID-19 alert system that provided guidance on when to reimplement measures like mask and vaccine mandates based on rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com
City & State summit discusses technology in government and push for modernization
Experts discussed tech’s future in government at City & State’s Government Modernization Summit Thursday, touching upon a range of topics from streamlining services with centralized systems to judicious use of data analytics and feedback loops. Speakers at the event held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan also urged for government's adoption of consumer centric models to increase constituent satisfaction.
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York housing programs shouldn’t exclude immigrants
Many of the families staying at The Hotel Wolcott on West 31st Street in Manhattan’s Midtown are not in the Big Apple for a holiday vacation. They aren’t some of the thousands of tourists walking the streets in search of trendy restaurants, spending their cash on overpriced drinks and tourist attractions. Rather, they are asylum seekers being housed in one of New York City’s humanitarian relief centers, the latest installment in a repeated effort by Mayor Eric Adams and the city to properly house the city’s rising immigrant population.
cityandstateny.com
What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?
Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
Detroit News
NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason
A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
NY1
Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala
Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
Critics rally against New York City's new directive to involuntarily hospitalize mentally ill
Activists say forcing people to seek services and into shelters is the wrong approach.
NYC public agencies face ‘severe’ staffing shortage: comptroller
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City government agencies are in the midst of a staffing “vacancy crisis,” creating a “severe lack of capacity to get things done in mission-critical areas,” according to a report issued Tuesday by the office of city Comptroller Brad Lander. COVID-19’s impact on the labor market, a de Blasio-era hiring […]
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
cityandstateny.com
Will Eric Adams’ mandate to involuntarily hospitalize mentally ill persons work?
Last week Mayor Eric Adams announced his administration's new directive to take on New York City’s mental health care problem, which includes a greater focus on involuntary hospitalization – a move that’s come with significant backlash from advocates for persons who are suffering from mental illness. Involuntary...
MTA reassigns last remaining subway token booth agents
The employees have been reassigned to work as station agents to support customer service needs more effectively.
Bronx has highest poverty rate in NY; rate across state higher than national average
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Poverty rates in New York are higher than the national average, with nearly 14 percent of residents facing economic hardship, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found in a report released Thursday. Nationwide, the poverty rate in 2021 was 12.8 percent, DiNapoli said. New York has had a higher rate than the national average […]
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
