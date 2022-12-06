Read full article on original website
vailgov.com
Vail Police Seeking Additional Information in Theft Case
The Vail Police Department is seeking additional information related to a theft that occurred near the Covered Bridge in Vail Village between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. A Textile Bomber Hoodie jacket, valued at $495, was stolen near the Tenth Mountain Division Memorial on the south side of the Covered Bridge during a photo shoot.
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital
The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
$353 million awarded in DUI killing of pro cyclist Gwen Inglis
A Jefferson County jury has awarded $353 million in damages to the Estate of Gwen Inglis and her husband Michael after the pro cyclist was hit and killed by an impaired driver last year.
Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury
Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack
Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
Evergreen house fire extinguished
Smoke is visible across Evergreen because of a fire on Thimbleberry Lane, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.
5 Boulder officers disciplined after internal audit discovers misconduct
Five officers with the Boulder Police Department were disciplined following the results of an internal audit that uncovered misconduct, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
kunc.org
No return home for some Marshall Fire survivors
It has been nearly one year since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, but there is another group of affected homeowners. Their houses are still standing, yet they do not feel safe returning home. Some never will. On a quiet street in Louisville, Justin Schrader’s...
vailgov.com
Town of Vail Accepting Nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award Through Jan. 6
Nominations for the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award are now being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office through Jan. 6, 2023. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.
Leadville hospital says it doesn't have money to pay employees this week
LEADVILLE, Colo. — There's a possibility employees at a hospital in Leadville won't get paid this week. The board of directors of St. Vincent Health called a special meeting on Wednesday and said that as of right now, they don't have the money to pay employees this Friday. During...
CDC reports 'high' community COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties
COLORADO, USA — There's one fewer tool available to treat COVID-19 as the CDC reports "high" community levels of the virus in more than a dozen Colorado counties, including Boulder County. The FDA pulled authorization for the last monoclonal antibody available in the United States on Wednesday, ending --...
lyonsrecorder.org
Colorado on High status for COVID, flu and RSV
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Boulder County is now at High Community level of transmission for COVID-19. This means there is a high potential for a strain on our health care system and high levels of severe illness. Particularly concerning is the additional burden of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”), both of which are at high levels and are impacting the hospital systems.
Aspen Times
Lee: Grief I never could have imagined
Sometimes when you live in a place known for its fancy houses and unprecedented views, you lose track of the actual reality outside of those mountains. You become so accustomed to walking home late at night and the only thing you fear is running into a bear. You’re not worried about getting mugged or getting robbed as you may be in the inner city or many other parts of the country.
