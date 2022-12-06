He has spent most of his life committing felonies and gets released on a murder charge? Why hasn't he been thrown in Angola?? whoever released this guy should be fired!! I feel like the family of the victim should sue the state!! what a bunch of idiots!! Y'all fired!! He should never be released!! 4 other felonies?? what happen to the 3 strike law??
Released from prison after doing only 5 years for murder, DAMN!!! It's people in prison for marijuana with way more time than that and never killed a soul, and on top of that, marijuana is legal in not one but SEVERAL states.SMMFH
So he didn't break out, he was honorable released from prison, back in the Parish where he was born, n murdered a man, needs to be placed back in prison!! Dang, he's that dangerous
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
