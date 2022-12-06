ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

kristal bridges
3d ago

He has spent most of his life committing felonies and gets released on a murder charge? Why hasn't he been thrown in Angola?? whoever released this guy should be fired!! I feel like the family of the victim should sue the state!! what a bunch of idiots!! Y'all fired!! He should never be released!! 4 other felonies?? what happen to the 3 strike law??

LeeLo Jenkins
3d ago

Released from prison after doing only 5 years for murder, DAMN!!! It's people in prison for marijuana with way more time than that and never killed a soul, and on top of that, marijuana is legal in not one but SEVERAL states.SMMFH

Gwendolyn Howard
3d ago

So he didn't break out, he was honorable released from prison, back in the Parish where he was born, n murdered a man, needs to be placed back in prison!! Dang, he's that dangerous

houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Gary Diggs, 58, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation. On...
GIBSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
brproud.com

Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA

