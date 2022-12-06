Read full article on original website
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’: Deleted Scene Showed More Bad Luck for Todd and Margo
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' characters Todd and Margo are two of the movie's supporting characters who experience bad luck.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Tom Cruise Married Co-Star Nicole Kidman the Same Year He Divorced His 1st Wife
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were one of the most popular couples of the '90s. But they got together very quickly.
31 of Netflix's original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best
Here's how popular Christmas films from the streamer like "The Princess Switch," "A Christmas Prince," and "The Knight Before Christmas" stack up.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Liev Schreiber movies and TV shows, ranked
Liev Schreiber has gained a reputation as one of the most convincing actors of his generation. While many of his roles dwell in some sort of seriousness, the actor has shown off his versatility in a number of projects. Besides becoming an acclaimed film and television star, Schreiber has earned much success on the Broadway stage and is a Tony Award-winning performer.
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
Review: Brendan Fraser is extraordinary in a tour de force performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is on the march to an Oscar after his turn in "The Whale."
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel
Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
Did You Know Bruce Willis Sang in an ’00s Animated Nickelodeon Movie?
Here's a look at Bruce Willis' involvement in 'Rugrats Gone Wild,' a role which included him singing as an animated dog.
EW.com
John Travolta pays tribute to Look Who's Talking costar Kirstie Alley: 'One of the most special relationships I've ever had'
John Travolta is among the stars mourning Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning actress who died Monday after recently being diagnosed with cancer. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote on Instagram of his frequent costar. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Achievement Award From Producers Guild
Tom Cruise, star and producer of “Top Gun: Maverick,” will receive 2023’s David. O Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Cruise will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.
