Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
Will Smith says he "completely understands" if people are not ready to see him in his first film since the Oscars slap
Actor Will Smith says he would understand if audiences are not ready to see him on the big screen so soon after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year. On Monday, Smith spoke to FOX 5 DC's Kevin McCarthy about his new film, "Emancipation," which is set to be released in theaters on December 2 and starts streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9.
Angela Bassett's Reaction To Keke Palmer's Popular Impression Of Her Is Priceless
The word "iconic" comes to mind.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend the 2023 Golden Globes: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’
Brendan Fraser has no interest in supporting the return of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Following the Los Angeles Times exposé on the Golden Globes in 2021, the fallout was swift, and the ceremony was dropped by broadcaster NBC. The investigative piece revealed that the HFPA had no Black journalists among its 87 members, surfacing myriad other accusations. While the Globes will soon return to NBC on January 10, 2023, through a one-year agreement with the broadcaster, Best Actor contender Brendan Fraser will not be in the audience. The “Whale” star confirmed he will not attend the buzzy awards event leading up...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans left heartbroken after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason
Recently, Amazon had a hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The piece cost a lot, is getting further seasons, features an expansive cast, but, now, one of the show’s performers has exited his role with no apparent explanation right now. A press release from...
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocked The Red Carpet With An Everything Everywhere Accessory I Can’t Get Enough Of
Jamie Lee Curtis is repping Everything Everywhere All At Once ahead of Awards Season.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic
James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions
The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
Margot Robbie Spontaneously Kissed Brad Pitt in Unscripted ‘Babylon’ Scene: ‘When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?’
Actor Margot Robbie went off-script and kissed co-star Brad Pitt while filming 'Babylon,' but it went further than she thought it would.
Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”
Jennifer Lawrence has clarified remarks she made in a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit. Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film, our sister site Deadline reports. Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce. Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Mark Harelik (The Morning Show) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics). The film, as...
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie. The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle. "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad...
Actress Octavia Spencer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with luminaries such as Will Ferrell and Allison Janney attending. The ceremony in front of Ballet Hollywood also was attended by Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer’s alma mater, Auburn University, AL.com reported. Fellow actors Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Mekhi Pfifer and director Tate Taylor were also on hand, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Complex
Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Edition of Golden Globes Ceremony
Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 edition of the Golden Globe Awards. Thursday, Carmichael was announced as the host of the ceremony, which is set for next month and notably marks a return to the broadcast arena following NBC’s decision last year to not offer its services amid a multifaceted controversy. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), notably, had been the subject of a Los Angeles Times report in 2021 in which it was revealed that (among other points of criticism) the group had zero Black members at the time.
Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Shifts A Week Away From ‘The Flash’
In the wake of Warner Bros/DC’s The Flash going a week earlier on June 16 and landing on the date of Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, the latter movie has moved a week later to June 23, which is Flash‘s old date. The movie follows Lawrence as a ne’er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Related Story Dwayne Johnson DC Pic ‘Black Adam’ To Profit: Here's How Related Story Tom Hanks Movie 'A Man Called Otto' To Fire Up Platform Release After Christmas Related Story 'The Flash' Moves Up A Week In June 2023; Warners Adds 'Mummies'...
