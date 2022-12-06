Read full article on original website
BBC
Tasmanian tiger: Remains of last thylacine found in cupboard after 85 years
The remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger - thought lost for 85 years - have been found stashed in the cupboard of an Australian museum. The thylacine died in captivity at Hobart Zoo in 1936 and its body was given to a local museum. But what happened to its...
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
These scientists lost it after discovering a bird that hasn't been documented since 1882
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon hadn't been documented in 140 years, until an expedition team led by the American Bird Conservancy made an amazing discovery in Papua New Guinea.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
Albany Herald
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
This is the closest point to the middle of the world from the U.S.
Sundial positioned on the equator line in EcuadorPhoto byCredit: Cayambe; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The equator is an imaginary line that lies around the middle of Earth. The imaginary line is halfway between the North Pole and the South Pole at 0 degrees latitude.
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
Medieval shipwreck discovered in Norway during hunt for WWII ammunitions
What could be one of Norway's oldest shipwrecks has been found on the bottom of a lake near Oslo, during an effort to locate the tons of unexploded ammunition dumped there since World War II.
Massive T-Rex Footprint Discovered at Alaska National Monument
A massive footprint of a T-Rex was found in Katmai National Park on November 28th, and park officials are ecstatic about the discovery. Reportedly, the footprint marks the first evidence that these huge reptiles once roamed the area. “RAWR!” Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter along with a photo...
Smithonian
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
a-z-animals.com
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!)
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.
scitechdaily.com
Puzzling Scientists for Nearly 50 Years: Mystery of Namibia’s Fairy Circles Finally Solved
Inexplicable circles are caused by plant water stress, not termites, according to research from Göttingen University. For almost 50 years, researchers have been perplexed by the origin of Namibia’s fairy circles. It came down to two primary hypotheses: either termites were responsible or plants somehow managed to organize themselves. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen have shown that the grasses inside the fairy circles perished shortly after rainfall in the Namib Desert, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches.
Fisherman Catches Strange Jelly Creature in Lake
The outside looks like a rock but the inside is like clear jello.
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
natureworldnews.com
World's Oldest Meal from Animal Ancestors 500 Million Years Ago Unearthed in Russia
The world's oldest meal was found by an international team of scientists inside the gut of one of our animal ancestors in the form of a 500-million-year-old fossil, according to a new study. These animals are called Ediacara biota and are reportedly the world's oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years ago. Australian researchers found the animals ate bacteria and algae from the ocean floor.
