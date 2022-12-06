Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.

