Albany Herald

Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say

Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade

Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Smithonian

Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!)

Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.
scitechdaily.com

Puzzling Scientists for Nearly 50 Years: Mystery of Namibia’s Fairy Circles Finally Solved

Inexplicable circles are caused by plant water stress, not termites, according to research from Göttingen University. For almost 50 years, researchers have been perplexed by the origin of Namibia’s fairy circles. It came down to two primary hypotheses: either termites were responsible or plants somehow managed to organize themselves. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen have shown that the grasses inside the fairy circles perished shortly after rainfall in the Namib Desert, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches.
BBC

Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow

The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
natureworldnews.com

World's Oldest Meal from Animal Ancestors 500 Million Years Ago Unearthed in Russia

The world's oldest meal was found by an international team of scientists inside the gut of one of our animal ancestors in the form of a 500-million-year-old fossil, according to a new study. These animals are called Ediacara biota and are reportedly the world's oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years ago. Australian researchers found the animals ate bacteria and algae from the ocean floor.
