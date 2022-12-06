Read full article on original website
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
Yardbarker
Blues’ Greiss Deserves More Starts as Binnington Struggles
Coming into this season, the St. Louis Blues were expected to rely heavily on Jordan Binnington. They signed a 36-year-old Thomas Greiss to be their backup. He was coming off of a brutal season with the Detroit Red Wings. At the time of the move, it was an uninspiring addition to replace less than half of what Ville Husso did last season.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
Yardbarker
Depleted Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit, Victor Mete Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Stars
Mete had been in the lineup in each of Toronto's past six games after spending a stretch of time with the Toronto Marlies. The Maple Leafs are already without Morgan Rielly (knee), Jake Muzzin (spine) and Jordie Benn (upper-body). Toronto is also without TJ Brodie, but he could be nearing a return after taking part in his first full practice since suffering an oblique injury on Nov. 11 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center. Game 27: Dallas Stars (14-7-5, 33 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-14-1, 21 points)
Yardbarker
Jets’ Wheeler is Thriving in New Role
The Winnipeg Jets are experiencing a season the pundits predicted they would have had in 2021-22. Currently, in second place in the Central Division, they have turned some heads and are a vastly improved hockey club. One of the big questions going into the season centred around the play of Blake Wheeler and how he would respond to the changes brought about by new head coach Rick Bowness. Despite being publicly embarrassed in the off-season, he has answered the call and is now playing at a level worthy of his hefty contract.
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
The Hockey Writers
Pelech’s Absence Could Derail Islanders’ Promising Season
The New York Islanders’ 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues was already a tough one to digest and arguably their worst performance of the season, and just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, defenseman Adam Pelech took a hit into the boards, and his head was the first thing to hit the UBS Arena wall. He left the game looking dazed and didn’t return.
NHL
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
The 22-year-old defenseman capitalized on an opportunity to fine-tune his skills during a three game break. It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
NHL
Filip Mesar named to Slovak squad for World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Forward Filip Mesar will represent Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship later this month. The news was confirmed by Slovak Ice Hockey Federation President Miroslav Satan on Thursday. Mesar, 18, is enjoying a productive season with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers. He has 18 points (8 goals,...
NHL
Penguins Forward Sam Poulin to Take A Leave of Absence
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Poulin will be taking a leave of absence from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins due to personal reasons, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. "The Penguins support Sam's decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself," said Hextall. "As with all of...
NHL
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
