ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man Charged in Cold-Blooded Sunday Morning Murder of North Carolina Woman

By Xara Aziz
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago

It was supposed to be a normal Sunday morning in Charlotte for Ahylea Willard, 32, who was out grabbing a bite to eat. But the day ended in travesty after she was found dead from a gunshot wound.

“Sunday was horrible for me,” Willard’s mother, Mary McMasters told WBTV at the time of her daughter’s death in late October. “Getting the news, I was just leaving church. I was hysterical because I couldn’t believe that somebody had murdered my baby, my baby girl, my only daughter.”

McMasters says something told her to call her daughter moments before she died.

“I was headed home from work – I work in Raleigh – and she just dropped in my spirit and I said, ‘Let me call Leah and see what she’s up to.’ When she answered the phone, I said, ‘Hey baby girl, what you doing?’ She said, ‘I’m out eating.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t want to bother you but I just want to tell you I love you and please be safe out there,’ and that was the last time I heard from her.”

Police say they responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. and arrived to find the victim’s body lifeless from a bullet wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video has since gone viral of Willard’s death. Her mother says she was devastated to discover it on Facebook.

“Car is missing, items she has is missing. Things stolen off her body. Videos was on Facebook of her lying there, in the posture she was in,” McMasters recalled upon finding out about her daughter’s death.

On Monday, authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with Willard’s death. Tyquawon Parker has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfCM4_0jZhbfCu00
Tyquawon Parker has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon.

The investigation into her murder is still “active and ongoing,” police officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, her family has set up a GoFundMe to support her family with funeral expenses.

“She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” McMasters said, adding that her faith has kept her going through this trying time in her life.

“It’s given me a peace that surpasses understanding. I keep telling my husband without it, I don’t believe I could have stood these last couple of days.”

Comments / 23

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

Decriminalization, restorative justice, inept DAs, liberal parole boards, defund the police, demonize the justice system…. The Democrats created this society that is soft on crime — and perpetuates repeat offenses. Inept, ignorant, and incompetent leadership! Vote out every Democrat and RINO every election cycle as their terms expire. VOTE RED to restore our nation to “one nation, under God, with liberty and just for all”!!!!

Reply(3)
7
Duane Saunders
3d ago

east Charlotte! I am not surprised stealing a dead person items, karma has no expiration date they are going to get their, Believe and Trust !;

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcitymetro.com

‘More drunk than he should’ve been’: in court, a friend recalls James Short’s final hours

On the night he was hit and killed by a Charlotte Mecklenburg police vehicle, James Michael Short had been drinking heavily, a friend testified on Friday. John Jacik told the jury that Short was noticeably “more drunk than he should’ve been” when the two men arrived at a South End club around 8 p.m. on July 7, 2017. Short had been taking shots of alcohol since 4 p.m., Jacik said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 30 near the 2000 block of Lanza Drive. Officers found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

60K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy