Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
Mandy Rose Reacts To WWE Star’s Shot At Kenny Omega
Mandy Rose has reacted to Edris Enofe’s shot at Kenny Omega. Edris Enofe has been getting his kicks lately from winding up AEW’s Kenny Omega and his fans. Mandy Rose recently celebrated 400 days as the NXT Women’s Champion. Enofe commented on a video that was shared of Rose hitting her knee strike, writing that Rose hits the move “better than Kenny,” in a reference to Omega’s V-Trigger.
Major AEW Stars Announced For ‘Very Rare’ Non-AEW Appearance
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been announced for their ‘first signing in years’. The Bucks, alongside Elite partner Kenny Omega, were suspended from AEW following the AEW All Out media scrum and the situations surrounding it. All three...
Popular AEW Star’s Contract Expiring In July 2023
A popular AEW star has revealed that their contract is set to expire in July 2023. As previously reported, the 34-year veteran Dustin Rhodes recently announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes returned to the squared circle on Wednesday’s December 7 edition of AEW...
MJF Teases Continuing Rivalry With Major Combat Star?
MJF is heading to Vegas to watch Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 282. Recently, MJF and Pimblett were engaged in a war of words through social media. MJF called Pimblett a “dollar store Connor McGregor,” amongst many other things. The MMA fighter urged Maxwell Jacob Friedman to face...
Reason Multiple Top WWE Stars Spotted In Los Angeles Revealed
Numerous top WWE stars have been spotted out and about around Los Angeles this week, find out what they’ve been up to in Hollywood!. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider states that per multiple sources, numerous WWE stars were in town to film a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series.
Former WWE Star Set To Return To MLW
A former WWE star is set to make their debut in MLW. John Morrison was released from WWE in November 2021. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has appeared for AEW, AAA and various independent promotions. Major League Wrestling announced today that former WWE star John Morrison will make his...
Released WWE Star Confirms Recent Return Rumour?
Under the Triple H WWE regime, it seems to be every week that a new report emerges about another former star returning to the company. Most recently, Tegan Nox made her return, coming to the aid of Liv Morgan on SmackDown against Damage CTRL. Another women’s wrestling star that is...
WWE Star Attacked In SmackDown Parking Lot (Video)
In recent weeks, Shotzi has been a thorn in the side of SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Shotzi faced off for the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at Survivor Series WarGames, with Ronda scoring the victory. Shotzi, as well as Raquel Rodriguez, came to...
WWE Star Debuts Absolutely Insane New Finisher
A WWE star debuted an insane new finisher to end a match tonight that you absolutely have to see to believe!. On tonight’s edition of NXT Level Up, a star debuted an insane new finisher to end her match that you have to see. In a move that you...
Shawn Michaels Names NXT Stars Who Are Ready For WWE Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has named several NXT stars that are ready for the main roster. The WWE developmental brand has underwent a lot of change since its reboot in September 2021. Shawn Michaels has been overseeing NXT operations since the brand’s relaunch, but...
WWE Main Roster Stars Moving To NXT Long Term?
Shawn Michaels has commented on the possibility of WWE main roster stars possibly moving to NXT long term. On Tuesday’s December 6 edition of WWE NXT, New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise appearance to confront NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods went on to challenge the champions to a title bout this Saturday, December 10 at NXT Deadline.
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
WWE Star Feels Like There Were Plans For Him In NXT, But It All Worked Out
A WWE star feels like there were plans for him in NXT, but it all worked out. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut and quickly became a popular star for the brand. In September, Sikoa made the jump to the main roster by making his...
Former WWE Main Roster Star Addresses NXT Future
Apollo Crews has shared his thoughts on his move from the WWE main roster to NXT. Crews started out on the NXT roster, making his television debut for the brand in 2015. He was moved to the main roster in 2016 and had an eventful run, winning the US and Intercontinental titles during his Raw and SmackDown stints.
Top WWE Star Admits Injury ‘Still Isn’t Feeling Right’ Despite Return
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has admitted that her injury ‘still isn’t feeling right’ despite returning to WWE. The Man was out of action after suffering a separated shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July. Lynch returned to WWE TV during...
WWE Star Addresses Upcoming Retirement Match
A WWE star has addressed their upcoming retirement match. As previously mentioned, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble announced that he would make his return to the ring on a WWE live event in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia this Sunday, December 11. This bout will mark Noble’s first...
Popular Star Decided Against Signing With AEW
A popular star admitted that they decided against signing with All Elite Wrestling. In 2022, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion and has crafted an impressive reign so far. “The Walking Weapon” has delivered some of the best matches of 2022 for the promotion...
AEW Rampage Spoilers December 9, 2022
AEW Rampage spoilers are here as the taping for the episode airing on Friday, December 9, 2022 is underway!. Want to find out what happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air on December 7th and began taping AEW Rampage?. Scheduled for this week’s AEW Rampage, a series of exciting...
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
