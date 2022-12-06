Read full article on original website
How the Yankees can get better after Aaron Judge signing: Cut the dead weight
It took a little kicking and a lot of screaming, sure, but the Yankees finally made one of the bold moves necessary for the club to compete for a World Series title in 2023. They might not have wanted to pay Aaron Judge $360 million over nine years, but when they considered the alternative, they made it happen.
MLB highest-paid shortstops: Xander Bogaerts tops Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter with $280 million deal with Padres
If one of Xander Bogaerts' career goals was to land a bigger contract than his idol Derek Jeter, he did just that on Wednesday night. At the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Bogaerts and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract that will keep him in Southern California until after his Age 40 season. Bogaerts, who will be 30 next year, had been full time with the Red Sox since 2014 before hitting free agency this offseason.
