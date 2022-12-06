Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Curse of the eighth penalty: World Cup shootouts by numbers
According to Maxime Bossis, it was an error that would never have been made these days. “No one told me he always dived on the same side. It was another world,” said the former France defender in an interview in July. “Today a coach or a player would have come to tell me: ‘Watch out, he always dives to his right!”
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Why do Argentina wear blue and white stripes? Explaining tradition behind La Albiceleste's World Cup kits
Few things evoke as much joy in sport as the Argentinian national team's jerseys. Cloaked in sky blue and white, those sporting the iconic strips do so knowing they're following in the footsteps of those who paved the way for them. The fault line of Argentine football heroes runs deep: from Di Stefano to Kempes and Maradona to Messi, it seems like every era has had a striped icon known for putting players on their backsides and putting balls in the back of the net.
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in the last-16
Who is Netherlands vs. Argentina referee? Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain assigned to World Cup quarterfinal clash
Argentina's 2022 World Cup quarterfinal meeting with the Netherlands needs no build up as they prepare to do battle in Lusail on December 9. A repeat of the 1978 final, and the 2014 semi-final, pits two powerhouses of South American and European football against each other for a place in the last four.
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and result as Morocco on verge of historic win
Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.Walid...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
World Cup scores, updates: Morocco vs. Portugal, England vs. France
After an eventful first day of the quarterfinals that saw two penalty shootouts, we're on to the second day with Morocco facing Portugal and England taking on France. Morocco has been the surprise of the tournament; will its magical run continue? Can England stymie France's talented frontline and make it to the semis?
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?What time is the England vs France kick-off today?
Soccer-FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: start date, schedule of fixtures and predictions
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The quarter-final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is all set to kick off. Three weeks in, the tournament has not been one for easy predictions. From Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in their opener to 2014 champions Germany making a quick exit a second consecutive time, this edition has provided a rollercoaster of comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes.
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at Qatar World Cup. Here's what we know
Grant Wahl, who just celebrated his 48th birthday, covered eight World Cups. He died after falling back in his seat in the media center on Friday.
AFL remove white shorts requirement for female players
The AFL has announced white shorts will be ditched as part of the on-field uniform policy for AFLW and other female players. Traditionally, white shorts have been worn by the away team in a match, but this rule has been changed to ease anxiety for players who are menstruating. Announced...
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez: What’s next for The Leeds Warrior if he wins
Having learned from past experiences, Josh Warrington, the IBF featherweight titleholder, is unlikely to be looking beyond Mexican challenger Luis Alberto Lopez ahead of their collision at the SSE Arena in Leeds on December 10. The 12-round bout, plus undercard action, will be streamed live by DAZN. In February 2021,...
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year's World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
