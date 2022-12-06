Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
John Cena WWE Return Date Officially Revealed
As WWE enters the new year, and WrestleMania season is upon us, more and more big names that have been rumoured for the show will be making appearances on WWE television. One name who is reportedly set for WrestleMania is John Cena, who has only made one appearance for the company in the year 2022 to celebrate his 20 year anniversary.
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
WWE Confirms Rumored Guest Appearance For SmackDown Tonight
On a night that already marks the return of Kurt Angle to WWE for this birthday celebration, now another guest has been confirmed. Earlier today we brought you the report of a variety of Kurt Angle specific props that have been brought in for the show, including in reference to Angle’s infamous milk segment.
Released WWE Star Confirms Recent Return Rumour?
Under the Triple H WWE regime, it seems to be every week that a new report emerges about another former star returning to the company. Most recently, Tegan Nox made her return, coming to the aid of Liv Morgan on SmackDown against Damage CTRL. Another women’s wrestling star that is...
WWE Star Debuts Absolutely Insane New Finisher
A WWE star debuted an insane new finisher to end a match tonight that you absolutely have to see to believe!. On tonight’s edition of NXT Level Up, a star debuted an insane new finisher to end her match that you have to see. In a move that you...
Reason Multiple Top WWE Stars Spotted In Los Angeles Revealed
Numerous top WWE stars have been spotted out and about around Los Angeles this week, find out what they’ve been up to in Hollywood!. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider states that per multiple sources, numerous WWE stars were in town to film a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series.
WWE Star Attacked In SmackDown Parking Lot (Video)
In recent weeks, Shotzi has been a thorn in the side of SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Shotzi faced off for the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at Survivor Series WarGames, with Ronda scoring the victory. Shotzi, as well as Raquel Rodriguez, came to...
Popular Star Decided Against Signing With AEW
A popular star admitted that they decided against signing with All Elite Wrestling. In 2022, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion and has crafted an impressive reign so far. “The Walking Weapon” has delivered some of the best matches of 2022 for the promotion...
Former WWE Star Set To Return To MLW
A former WWE star is set to make their debut in MLW. John Morrison was released from WWE in November 2021. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has appeared for AEW, AAA and various independent promotions. Major League Wrestling announced today that former WWE star John Morrison will make his...
AEW Star Gets Name Change
While usually a random name change for a wrestler is associated with WWE, this time it seems the name change fairy has visited an AEW star. Announced to be appearing on tomorrow night’s pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage, one star will be going by a brand new name. AEW’s...
AEW Star Shares Creative Details Behind Highly Praised AEW Promo
Ricky Starks has detailed the creative process behind his recent promo with MJF. During the December 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks exchanged words during an in-ring segment. The promo was been praised by fans and critics alike, with one WWE Hall of Famer comparing it to...
New WWE Signings Potentially Revealed, Plans For Reality Show
Details on plans for a new WWE reality show featuring new signings have possibly been revealed, ahead of two stars’ potential returns. Since Triple H took over creative in July, a number of WWE stars have returned to the company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano and most recently Tegan Nox.
Top NXT Star Reacts To William Regal’s WWE Return
William Regal is on his way out of All Elite Wrestling, per Tony Khan himself at the recent ROH Final Battle media call. Regal’s AEW departure will see him return to WWE in the new year, with him reportedly unable to appear on screen for the company. Regal’s return...
WWE Star Revealed To Be Out Of Action For 6 Weeks
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, commentary shared that one WWE star would be out of action for the next “six weeks”. As SmackDown kicked off with the Brawling Brutes (represented by Sheamus and Butch) taking on the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championships. Before...
Shawn Michaels Names NXT Stars Who Are Ready For WWE Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has named several NXT stars that are ready for the main roster. The WWE developmental brand has underwent a lot of change since its reboot in September 2021. Shawn Michaels has been overseeing NXT operations since the brand’s relaunch, but...
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
Potential Spoiler For SmackDown December 9 Surprise Appearance
UPDATE: WWE has confirmed that Gable Steveson will appear on WWE SmackDown tonight (December 9). You can read more about that by clicking here. There has been a potential spoiler on a potential surprise appearance on tonight’s (December 9) WWE SmackDown show. Tonight’s show takes place in Pittsburgh, the...
Mandy Rose Reacts To WWE Star’s Shot At Kenny Omega
Mandy Rose has reacted to Edris Enofe’s shot at Kenny Omega. Edris Enofe has been getting his kicks lately from winding up AEW’s Kenny Omega and his fans. Mandy Rose recently celebrated 400 days as the NXT Women’s Champion. Enofe commented on a video that was shared of Rose hitting her knee strike, writing that Rose hits the move “better than Kenny,” in a reference to Omega’s V-Trigger.
