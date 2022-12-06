Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar

Read full article on original website
Grant Wahl: Fifa pay tribute to US soccer writer before World Cup game
US soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured by a Fifa tribute at the media desk for England vs France, where he was due to work on Saturday evening.The American died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday after covering Netherlands vs Argentina.And Fifa placed a posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl, taken in Qatar, with the tributes from across the world for the 48-year-old journalist.“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” Fifa said in a statement.“Our thoughts remain with...
England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from quarter-final
England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged team for England’s first-ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which sees Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian Mbappe this World Cup’s leading...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of...
Why do Argentina wear blue and white stripes? Explaining tradition behind La Albiceleste's World Cup kits
Few things evoke as much joy in sport as the Argentinian national team's jerseys. Cloaked in sky blue and white, those sporting the iconic strips do so knowing they're following in the footsteps of those who paved the way for them. The fault line of Argentine football heroes runs deep: from Di Stefano to Kempes and Maradona to Messi, it seems like every era has had a striped icon known for putting players on their backsides and putting balls in the back of the net.
When is the Hopman Cup 2023? Dates, host city and how to watch returning tennis tournament
The Hopman Cup will return to the international tennis calendar next year for the first time since 2019. The mixed team competition has changed hands from the traditional host city of Perth, and will now head to the French Riviera. Ahead of the 2023 event, The Sporting News takes you...
Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal vs Morocco? Latest updates ahead of World Cup quarterfinal
Portugal secured their place in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style as Fernando Santos' side stormed to a 6-1 Round of 16 win over Switzerland. A dominant performance in Lusail has revived confidence of Portugal pushing on to win a first ever World Cup in Qatar. However, despite Portugal's...
France World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Mbappe ready for England blockbuster
France's bid for back-to-back World Cups runs into a considerable challenge against England in Saturday's mouthwatering quarterfinal. Kylian Mbappe took his tournament tally to five with a brace in the 3-1 last-16 win over Poland, while England have been similarly free scoring. Harry Kane's first goal of the competition came...
Support from Arab world, Africa means Morocco is not alone in challenge against World Cup heavyweights
There are more than 3,400 miles between Morocco and Qatar, and yet this week has come to feel like a neighborhood gathering for the millions along that route now fiercely behind the Atlas Lions’ march through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Everyone else alive in the World Cup quarterfinals...
Kosovo postpones election in ethnic-Serb-dominated north
Kosovo has postponed a local election due to be held Dec. 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also caused relations with neighboring Serbia to deteriorate further
