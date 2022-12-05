Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
ng-sportingnews.com
How Warriors star Stephen Curry changed his game to torch the Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals
The 2022 NBA Finals may end up being the crowning achievement of Stephen Curry's career. After missing the playoffs entirely in back-to-back seasons, Curry led the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight seasons, tying him and some of his teammates with LeBron James for the most titles among active players.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Yuta Watanabe out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, updates on Nets sharpshooter
The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.
ng-sportingnews.com
Do the Timberwolves already regret the Rudy Gobert trade? Why Minnesota's experiment is off to shaky start
Trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves was supposed to be the start of a hard reset for the Jazz. Guess what? Ahead of Gobert's return to Utah on Friday, the Jazz actually have a better record than the Timberwolves. That speaks to a couple of things. One, how much more...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
ng-sportingnews.com
P.J. Tucker has given 76ers nothing on offense, so why is Doc Rivers still standing by him?
When the 76ers signed P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million deal during the 2022 offseason, they knew exactly what they were getting. He was expected to bring defensive intensity, tremendous leadership and toughness, something Joel Embiid previously pointed to as a team weakness. Philadelphia certainly didn't pencil in Tucker...
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Overtime Elite: Channel, live streams, schedule and results for basketball league featuring top NBA prospects
Overtime Elite is beginning to sweep mainstream basketball media in its second year as the newly established league puts its own spin on how the game is played. The developmental launching pad for top high school prospects is starting to flourish, giving fans a unique way to consume the game of basketball.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Friday, Dec. 9
There are 11 games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Timberwolves-Jazz, Pistons-Grizzlies, and Kings-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Russell Westbrook's rock-the-baby celebration, explained: Origin of signature taunt dates back multiple seasons
As the NBA game evolves, so do the ways in which players talk trash. Sure, the message of "you can't guard me" may remain the same, but today's players do more than just say it — they act it out. Among the many ways in which players mime their...
