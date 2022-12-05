ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long is Yuta Watanabe out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, updates on Nets sharpshooter

The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Friday, Dec. 9

There are 11 games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Timberwolves-Jazz, Pistons-Grizzlies, and Kings-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
