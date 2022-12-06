Read full article on original website
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Depth Huge Improvement with Woll & Kallgren
What was once thought to be a Toronto Maple Leafs’ wasteland – their goalie depth – has suddenly been shown to be a strength of the organization. It started this offseason with the pickup of two goalies that many Maple Leafs’ fans thought were on the NHL goalie scrap heap. Those goalies were Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. To say that Maple Leafs’ fans were annoyed with general manager Kyle Dubas’ decision to put up and then bet the bank on two goalies who were seen to be washed up is an understatement.
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Marner, Murray & Mete
On October 29, the Toronto Maple Leafs played the Los Angeles Kings in California and lost 4-2. That evened their record at 4-4-1. Since that game, the Maple Leafs have only lost another game in regulation. What a difference six weeks can make. The Maple Leafs now have a record...
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson leaves game with injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that Nick Robertson will not complete Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings after suffering a shoulder injury. The injury occurred midway through the first period. Kings defenseman Matt Roy hit Robertson into the boards hard near the Toronto net. Roy was given an interference penalty on the play.
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL Notebook: All eyes on Jakob Chychrun, Jesse Puljujarvi speaks to Finnish media about struggles, and more
The Arizona Coyotes coming to town generally isn’t something that people bother to circle on their calendar but their game in Edmonton tonight will give Oilers fans their first in-person view of defenceman Jakob Chychrun since his return from injury. The 24-year-old defender has been in the trade rumour...
Sidney Crosby is leading another strong Penguins run
The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the playoff conversation thanks to a hot stretch from the team, but more importantly, from Sidney Crosby. The Pens captain has 18 points in his last 10 games while the Penguins have gone 8-1-1, and he finds himself in familiar territory in the scoring leaders, tied for fifth in the league in scoring.
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
