Lawrence, KS

rockmnation.com

How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
COLUMBIA, MO
kuathletics.com

⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation

"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Setting reasonable expectations for KU forward Cam Martin's first game back

When Kansas basketball coach Bill Self revealed this week that super-senior forward Cam Martin would be available for Saturday’s game at Missouri, KU fans began to wonder how much Martin might help. Spoiler alert: It’s been nearly two years since Martin last played a competitive college basketball game and...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Statement made: KU women crush No. 12 Arizona, 77-50, to move to 8-0

The unranked Kansas women’s basketball team traveled to Tucson, Arizona on Thursday night to take on No. 12 Arizona in the Jayhawks’ toughest test of the season to date. Kansas proved to be up for the challenge with a dominant 77-50 win over the previously unbeaten Wildcats. KU...
TUCSON, AZ
KAKE TV

Lawrence football standout switches commitment to KU

One of the top high school seniors in Kansas football says he's staying home to play for the Jayhawks. Lawrence Free State tackle Calvin Clements announced his commitment to KU on social media Wednesday night. He originally committed to Baylor, and had scholarship offers from a number of division one programs.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means

Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
allsportstucson.com

No. 12 Arizona loses big to Kansas in first loss of season

Kansas dominated in the post, outscoring No. 12 Arizona 50-26 in the paint and handing the Wildcats its first loss of the season in a 77-50 win on Thursday night at McKale Center. “First of all, credit to Kansas. They came in here and manhandled us,” Arizona head coach Adia...
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas Reflector

When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE

