rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
KU Sports
Kansas women's hoops should be the next in line for a surge in KU fan support
The 2022 calendar year has been a good one for supporters of the University of Kansas’ athletic teams, and Jayhawk fans have proven that they’re capable of big things. It’s time for those big things to start including the crowds at Allen Fieldhouse for Kansas women’s basketball games.
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
KU Sports
Setting reasonable expectations for KU forward Cam Martin's first game back
When Kansas basketball coach Bill Self revealed this week that super-senior forward Cam Martin would be available for Saturday’s game at Missouri, KU fans began to wonder how much Martin might help. Spoiler alert: It’s been nearly two years since Martin last played a competitive college basketball game and...
Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Wildcats Preview: A Ranked Opportunity
The Jayhawks go on the road tonight to face the Wildcats in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
KU Sports
Statement made: KU women crush No. 12 Arizona, 77-50, to move to 8-0
The unranked Kansas women’s basketball team traveled to Tucson, Arizona on Thursday night to take on No. 12 Arizona in the Jayhawks’ toughest test of the season to date. Kansas proved to be up for the challenge with a dominant 77-50 win over the previously unbeaten Wildcats. KU...
KAKE TV
Lawrence football standout switches commitment to KU
One of the top high school seniors in Kansas football says he's staying home to play for the Jayhawks. Lawrence Free State tackle Calvin Clements announced his commitment to KU on social media Wednesday night. He originally committed to Baylor, and had scholarship offers from a number of division one programs.
Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means
Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
KU Sports
Gameday Breakdown: Dajuan Harris Jr. and No. 6 Kansas prepare for a hostile environment at Mizzou
Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr., grew up with black and gold staring him in the face around just about every corner. A native of Columbia, Missouri, Harris was educated early on how most of the people in his hometown felt about the school for which he one day would wind up playing.
allsportstucson.com
No. 12 Arizona loses big to Kansas in first loss of season
Kansas dominated in the post, outscoring No. 12 Arizona 50-26 in the paint and handing the Wildcats its first loss of the season in a 77-50 win on Thursday night at McKale Center. “First of all, credit to Kansas. They came in here and manhandled us,” Arizona head coach Adia...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
Kansas City Comets owner buys youth soccer complex in Northland
Brian Budzinski, co-owner of the Kansas City Comets, has acquired the management company for the Western Missouri Soccer League.
US sports journalist, KC-area native Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the world's leading sports journalist and a Kansas City area native died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KCTV 5
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023
Kansas City Power & Light announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.
