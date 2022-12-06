The residents of Douglas County have shown, and continue to show, their appreciation and support for deputies of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies serving you love this community. This relationship keeps our community safer, especially with the leadership of Sheriff Coverley. The sworn personnel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office want to say thank you for your support. The membership of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Protective Association stand in unity with, and fully support, Sheriff Coverley. This community would not be as safe without him at the helm of DCSO.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO