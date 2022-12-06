ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries

It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Penguins D Kris Letang returns to ice after stroke

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering a stroke. Letang, 35, was on the ice wearing a regular yellow practice jersey. The three-time Stanley Cup champion suffered the stroke on Nov. 28. He briefly skated last Thursday and did so again in full...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense

The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev

The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for December 8

* Connor McDavid posted a four-point performance and became the first player to reach the 50-point mark in 2022-23, requiring the fewest games in his career to do so. * Artemi Panarin posted a three-assist outing to surpass the 600-point milestone and owns a point total that only trails Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Patrick Kane since he entered the NHL in 2015-16.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Nathan MacKinnon Sidelined for Approximately Four Weeks

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche club announced that forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. MacKinnon sustained the injury on Monday night in the team's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old centerman totaled 4:58 minutes, dished out one assist, fired one shot and was minus-one in that span before sustaining an upper-body injury and not returning after the first period.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy