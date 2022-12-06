Read full article on original website
themaclife.com
Edwards-Usman trilogy bout expected to headline recently-announced UFC London card
The UFC is coming back to London and they’re bringing a title bout with them. It has been confirmed that the UFC will return to the English capital for its annual March card in London, with the event set to be the biggest show hosted by the UFC in the UK in a long time — perhaps ever. The card, which will be a pay-per-view rather than a Fight Night event, is set to be topped by a world title bout, with all indications being that it will feature Leon Edwards’ first defence of the welterweight title against the man he took it from, Kamaru Usman.
themaclife.com
‘I don’t want to fight him and make him look silly’: Dan Hooker talks ending Pimblett hype
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has been in there with the best of the best — but isn’t exactly eager to share the cage with Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett takes on his fourth UFC assignment on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he tangles with experienced 155-pounder Jared Gordon in a fight which is billed as the former Cage Warriors champion’s biggest test to date. But while Hooker says that he is a legitimate admirer of Pimblett’s rise through the lightweight ranks, he isn’t exactly banging the table for his own showdown with ‘The Baddy’.
themaclife.com
Watch: Pimblett and Topuria separated at tense UFC press conference
They might compete in different divisions but it definitely seems as if a straightener is forthcoming in the rivalry between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria. Pimblett is due to make his UFC pay-per-view debut this weekend in the UFC 282 co-main event opposite Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest, while the unbeaten Topuria is set to clash with Bryce Mitchell (also unbeaten) in much-anticipated featherweight contest — but after a coming together backstage ahead of UFC London earlier this year, it certainly seems like weight differences can’t keep these two apart for long.
UFC 282 video: Edmen Shahbazyan snaps losing skid with TKO finish of Dalcha Lungiambula
Edmen Shahbazyan displayed a much more patient version of himself at UFC 282. Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) finished Dalcha Lungiambula (11-6 MMA, 2-5 UFC) by TKO at the 4:41 mark of Round 2 in their middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old was able to evade...
themaclife.com
‘One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met’: Darren Till talks sparring with Marvin Vettori
It wasn’t so long ago that Darren Till was describing UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori as a “big, stupid orc” but never let it be said that the Liverpool man is unable to bury the hatchet. At this week’s media day ahead of Saturday’s UFC 282 event in...
Paddy Pimblett next fight: ‘The Baddy’ is back tonight
The Paddy Pimblett next fight news has arrived. “The Baddy” will make his return to the Octagon looking for a
