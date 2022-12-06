Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
thecomeback.com
Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Two days after being claimed off waivers, Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an improbable win over the Raiders.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
Nearly a month ago, Mayfield celebrated a Carolina Panthers 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in a similar fashion, with the only difference being that he didn't play a snap in the game. This time around, Mayfield was the reason for the celebration. Mayfield led two separate scoring drives late...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder
This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.
This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians
Shortly after the news broke that Josh Bell would be a member of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing for the team. To keep it short, he's excited to be here!. This is what he sent out to his...
