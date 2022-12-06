ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive

Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win

Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder

This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.

