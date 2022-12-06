Read full article on original website
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Practice Photo
Baker Mayfield received his new Los Angeles Rams uniform Wednesday. The quarterback practiced with the Rams a day after getting claimed off waivers. Derion Kendrick wears the No. 6 that Mayfield sported with the Oklahoma Sooners, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers, so he switched to No. 17. A photo of...
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
Watch: Baker Mayfield brings back helmet-less headbutt after leading Rams' comeback win
Nearly a month ago, Mayfield celebrated a Carolina Panthers 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in a similar fashion, with the only difference being that he didn't play a snap in the game. This time around, Mayfield was the reason for the celebration. Mayfield led two separate scoring drives late...
Baker Mayfield leads Rams to dramatic 17-16 win over the Raiders
Baker Mayfield came off the bench and led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to beat the Raiders.
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Sources: CJ Brown, Tyrone Webber no longer with Oklahoma State football program
STILLWATER, Okla. — The attrition hits keep coming for Oklahoma State football as two first-year offensive players are no longer with the program, sources confirmed to GoPokes247 on Wednesday. True freshman running back CJ Brown and junior college transfer offensive lineman Tyrone Webber have both left the team. Neither...
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder
This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.
Rams reportedly considering claiming Baker Mayfield
While the 49ers appear hesitant to thrust Baker Mayfield into their Super Bowl push, the defending champions may not allow them that opportunity anyway. The Rams are considering a Mayfield claim, Albert Breer of SI.com tweets. Internal dialogue is “definitely” taking place among the Rams, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler...
