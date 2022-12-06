Read full article on original website
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices Tumble
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
WSVN-TV
Mother honors 8-year-old daughter’s memory with annual Christmas toy drive
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother continues her mission to put smiles on families faces during the holidays. Her generous act is also a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive. Home video of Christmas in 2015 showed Jada Page opening presents with her little sister....
flkeysnews.com
Cats were seen flying from a car in the Florida Keys. A driver is now in trouble
A Florida Keys man was arrested Thursday on felony animal cruelty charges after Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say he threw two kittens from a moving car late last month. One of the cats survived the ordeal and has now been adopted from a local pet rescue. The other, however, was struck and killed by a car, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSVN-TV
Collection or ‘junkyard’?: Neighbors fume over property packed with old cars
(WSVN) - From the air, this Southwest Dade neighborhood looks pretty typical. That is, until you take a closer look at the backyard of this home where instead of a pool, there is a parking lot. Gus: “It’s a junkyard in the middle of a residential– nice residential neighborhood.”...
thewestsidegazette.com
Tamarac to host Free Holiday Events for Families and Pets
The City of Tamarac invites the community to celebrate the holidays at two free festive events in December. Friday, Dec.9, friends, families and neighbors are invited to enjoy a holly jolly night of reindeer games, at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Tamarac Park,7501 N. University Dr. Festivities include inflatable rides, face painting and pictures with Santa Claus. Come ready to cheer, jingle and dance to live holiday tunes throughout the evening!
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
secretmiami.com
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
secretmiami.com
46 Magical Things To Do In Miami This December
In the spirit of the season, we wanted to gift you with what we know how to do best — unveiling the coolest things to do in Miami! Looks like December and the holidays are going back to normal this year and there’s plenty of merry and bright things to do about town. So without further ado here are some wonderful things to do in Miami this December!
newpelican.com
After nearly five decades, Lotus Chinese Kitchen prepares to leave Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors – After nearly 50 years, Lotus Chinese Kitchen is leaving Wilton Manors. Opened in 1975, owner John Yang said he plans to relocate to 3020 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, previously occupied by Toast restaurant, a little over one mile from Lotus’ current location on Northeast 26 Street.
WSVN-TV
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
Where To Get A Great Hallaca For The Holidays
It's the most wonderful time of the year: hallaca season. Unwrapping hallacas is a lot like opening a holiday sweater from grandma. Each hallaca—like the itchy annual pullover—is slightly different, but all are dependably heavy, warm, and tend to appear around the holidays. The Venezuelan specialties are made with corn masa and filled with pork, chicken, and beef—along with peppers, olives or capers (for a briny touch), raisins, and sometimes almonds. It’s one of our favorite holiday foods to seek out in Miami this time of year, and if hallacas are on your wishlist too, here are some great spots to pick one up for yourself (or grandma).
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Thief steals thousands in valuables from Miami home, puts on victim’s clothes
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a home and stealing more than $13,500 worth of valuables. The burglary occurred around 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street. Surveillance video shows the man walking...
CBS News
Zoo Miami released rehabbed hawksbill turtle off Key West
MIAMI - After a nearly a month-long rehab at Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital, a juvenile hawksbill sea turtle was returned to the wild off Key West. This endangered turtle arrived at Zoo Miami on November 5th after being found tangled in a net and in a lethargic, weak condition. The zoo's Animal Health Team treated the turtle with fluids and medications. It slowly gained strength and began eating on its own, feeding on shrimp, fish, and squid.
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
margatetalk.com
Free Food Distribution by The Pantry of Broward Held in Coconut Creek Dec. 10
The Pantry of Broward Inc. hosts a free food distribution event for Coconut Creek residents. The food distribution event is on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. It is at the Butterfly parking lot at 5550 NW 40 St., just east of the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. A...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
9th Annual Homestead/Florida City Holiday Health & Resource Fair
December 6 2022 – For the last 8 years, the Homestead/Florida City Holiday Health and Resource Fair has provided the South Dade community with free critical health resources, health and dental screenings for children and adults, community resources and education. The event traditionally hosts over 2,000 guests and provides free food, toys and children’s books along with fun activities for the whole family. We are excited to bring this back to an in-person event after hosting drive-thru fairs in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
