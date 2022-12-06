It's the most wonderful time of the year: hallaca season. Unwrapping hallacas is a lot like opening a holiday sweater from grandma. Each hallaca—like the itchy annual pullover—is slightly different, but all are dependably heavy, warm, and tend to appear around the holidays. The Venezuelan specialties are made with corn masa and filled with pork, chicken, and beef—along with peppers, olives or capers (for a briny touch), raisins, and sometimes almonds. It’s one of our favorite holiday foods to seek out in Miami this time of year, and if hallacas are on your wishlist too, here are some great spots to pick one up for yourself (or grandma).

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO