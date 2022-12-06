ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uncovering Florida

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Tamarac to host Free Holiday Events for Families and Pets

The City of Tamarac invites the community to celebrate the holidays at two free festive events in December. Friday, Dec.9, friends, families and neighbors are invited to enjoy a holly jolly night of reindeer games, at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Tamarac Park,7501 N. University Dr. Festivities include inflatable rides, face painting and pictures with Santa Claus. Come ready to cheer, jingle and dance to live holiday tunes throughout the evening!
TAMARAC, FL
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

46 Magical Things To Do In Miami This December

In the spirit of the season, we wanted to gift you with what we know how to do best — unveiling the coolest things to do in Miami! Looks like December and the holidays are going back to normal this year and there’s plenty of merry and bright things to do about town. So without further ado here are some wonderful things to do in Miami this December!
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Where To Get A Great Hallaca For The Holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year: hallaca season. Unwrapping hallacas is a lot like opening a holiday sweater from grandma. Each hallaca—like the itchy annual pullover—is slightly different, but all are dependably heavy, warm, and tend to appear around the holidays. The Venezuelan specialties are made with corn masa and filled with pork, chicken, and beef—along with peppers, olives or capers (for a briny touch), raisins, and sometimes almonds. It’s one of our favorite holiday foods to seek out in Miami this time of year, and if hallacas are on your wishlist too, here are some great spots to pick one up for yourself (or grandma).
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Zoo Miami released rehabbed hawksbill turtle off Key West

MIAMI - After a nearly a month-long rehab at Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital, a juvenile hawksbill sea turtle was returned to the wild off Key West. This endangered turtle arrived at Zoo Miami on November 5th after being found tangled in a net and in a lethargic, weak condition. The zoo's Animal Health Team treated the turtle with fluids and medications. It slowly gained strength and began eating on its own, feeding on shrimp, fish, and squid.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V

WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs

An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

9th Annual Homestead/Florida City Holiday Health & Resource Fair

December 6 2022 – For the last 8 years, the Homestead/Florida City Holiday Health and Resource Fair has provided the South Dade community with free critical health resources, health and dental screenings for children and adults, community resources and education. The event traditionally hosts over 2,000 guests and provides free food, toys and children’s books along with fun activities for the whole family. We are excited to bring this back to an in-person event after hosting drive-thru fairs in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
FLORIDA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy