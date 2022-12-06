Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere and Salvation Army Team Up for Cozy Christmastime Fun
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s that time of year, when the Polar Express rolls into the Carey Digital Dome Theater at the Cosmosphere. For some families, bringing children in pajamas to see the Christmas classic is an annual tradition. This year, opening night for Polar Express at the Cosmosphere...
hutchcollegian.com
Christmas holiday light spectacular in Hutchinson
Whether it’s alone, with friends, or with a significant other, looking at Christmas lights is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Most people know about the Botanica Gardens lights in Wichita, but what about holiday lights in good old Hutchinson?. Here are a few...
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
adastraradio.com
Red Kettle Donations Doubled This Weekend in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Donations made this weekend to The Salvation Army’s red kettles around Hutchinson will be double. “We have individual donors and Kiwanis that are matching dollar for dollar for donations put in kettles around town,” Major Paul James said. “Their desire is to challenge the rest of the community to continue donating to The Salvation Army’s red kettles around town.”
Wellington Daily News
Christmas Comes Early for Humane Society
Are those sleigh bells? Christmas came early for The Wellington Humane Society as Doug Lang, General Manager of the Kansas Star Casino, presented the team with a generous donation of $15,000 from the Kansas Star Casino. “There are many local charities deserving of these donations and after partnering with many...
adastraradio.com
Kyle Q Zumalt
Kyle Quentin Zumalt, 81, of South Hutchinson, passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1941, in Hutchinson, the second of four children born to Charles and Berniece (Stout) Zumalt. Kyle attended Lincoln Elementary School, Sherman Jr. High School, and graduated from Hutchinson High School....
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
adastraradio.com
Zion Burgess Named Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Thursday night in front of a packed house at the Crystal Ballroom at the Burt, Zion Burgess was announced as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year. Burgess, a junior at Hutchinson High School, was one of three vision leaders competing for the Club’s highest honor. Other nominees included Noah Khokhar, a senior at Hutchinson High School, and Joe Martinez, a junior at Nickerson High School.
adastraradio.com
Bobby L. Ayres
Bobby Lynn Ayres, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 7, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Bob Evans and Juanita B. (Downing) Jenkins. Bobby worked as a technician for Cessna Aircraft for 44 years. He enjoyed boating, hunting,...
wichitabyeb.com
Trying Braum’s Big Country Breakfast
This is an impromptu blog (as is 90% of what I write). One of the kids was craving the cappuccino chunky chocolate ice cream from Braum’s. There just happened to be a sale on the ice cream, 2 packs for $7. So, I dropped by to pick up a couple.
adastraradio.com
Laura Strecker Named Latest Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the most recent recipient of the Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union. Laura Strecker is in her 24th year of teaching sixth grade at Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Hutchinson. Prior to that, she taught for 13 years at Wiley Elementary School in the Hutchinson USD 313 District.
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
adastraradio.com
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Quebec, Canada, the son of Herb and Mary Smith Anderson. Andy was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1970. Andy worked for 10 years for Lyons Salt and 20 years for Palleton of Kansas, Lyons. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Andy was an Eagle Scout leader for many years, where he received many awards and ribbons for his accomplishments. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and conservationist. Andy was known by many for being excellent in everything he did. In 2006, Andy was married to Tana Lane in Lyons. They later divorced. He is survived by his nephews, Doug Radcliffe and wife Tawana of Lyons, KS, and Derek Radcliffe and wife Jamie of Decatur, IL; nieces, Amanda Wilcox of Great Bend, KS, and Genevive Radcliffe of Des Moines, IA; step-children, Dawnita Westover and husband Gene of Augusta, KS, James Lane of Alaska, and Crystal Coberley of New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Radcliffe-Galbrith of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank Quivira Transit, Rice County Council on Aging, and the Lyons Police Department for their excellent service. Condolences and memories of Andy may be left at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com.
Baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo meets daddy chimp
Kucheza, a baby chimpanzee born at the Sedgwick County Zoo last month, met his dad Wednesday.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
adastraradio.com
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Joyce Huffman
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Joyce Huffman, 75, passed away December 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born July 1, 1947, in Wichita, KS, to Allen Ward and Maxine (Burget) Ward. Kathy was a 1965 graduate of Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, KS. She also graduated from...
adastraradio.com
Georgia Myra Slonaker
Georgia Myra (Manche) (Bray) Slonaker, 80, of Nickerson, died December 3, 2022, at her home. She was born October 4, 1942, in Hutchinson, to R.C. and Ava L. (Britton) Pitchford. Myra was a devoted mother who enjoyed time spent with her family. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, painting, cooking, and...
adastraradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She worked as a coding clerk at Farmers Alliance, a secretary at Kansas Cylinder Head, an executive secretary at McPherson Chamber of Commerce, and an office manager at McPherson Area Council.
adastraradio.com
Cora Jeanette Jackson
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am on December 14, 2022, in the Elliott Chapel. The service will be conducted by Hands of Christ Ministry. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hands of Christ Ministry in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67502.
adastraradio.com
Leroy Aloysius Meyers
Leroy Aloysius Meyers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 17, 1937 in Cunningham, KS, the son of August and Francis (Vierthaler) Meyers. Leroy entered the Airforce in February 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked...
Comments / 0