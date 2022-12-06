The use of MLST typing is helping diagnosticians more accurately distinguish pathogenic Streptococcus suis isolates from those that are avirulent or commensal. Streptococcus suis is a bacteria that lives in pigs throughout the world but not all Strep suis will cause disease, making diagnosis a challenge. Dr. Matheus Costa, an Assistant Professor with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and an Adjunct Professor at Utrecht University, says diagnosticians and veterinarians have typically used serotyping to categorise Strep suis isolates according to the protective capsule that surrounds them but, with the popularization of genetic sequencing, we can obtain the whole genome opening the door to the further identification of markers specially associated with virulence.

1 DAY AGO