Fifth-generation Valley family launches new pork products
What began as a family supporting their child’s Future Farmers of America hog project has grown into Sierra Nevada Farms, a boutique pork ranch now shipping premium Central Valley born and raised heritage pork to seven western states and beyond. Based in Visalia and owned by the DeFreitas family,...
Podcast: Global Affairs In The Swine Industry | Dr. Jim Lowe
Dr. Lowe is 1994 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and has been working with swine production companies across the United States since that time. Dr. Lowe completed the college’s Executive Veterinary Program in Swine Health Management in 2000 and returned to campus as a student in 2002 while continuing to practice full time. In 2005 he received a master of science degree in infectious disease management. He has maintained an active research program since completing his master’s, focusing on the management of viral respiratory disease in swine production systems. In 2012 he became board certified in food animal practice by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.
MLST Typing Improves Streptococcus suis Diagnosis
The use of MLST typing is helping diagnosticians more accurately distinguish pathogenic Streptococcus suis isolates from those that are avirulent or commensal. Streptococcus suis is a bacteria that lives in pigs throughout the world but not all Strep suis will cause disease, making diagnosis a challenge. Dr. Matheus Costa, an Assistant Professor with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and an Adjunct Professor at Utrecht University, says diagnosticians and veterinarians have typically used serotyping to categorise Strep suis isolates according to the protective capsule that surrounds them but, with the popularization of genetic sequencing, we can obtain the whole genome opening the door to the further identification of markers specially associated with virulence.
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities
Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS
Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
