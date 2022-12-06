Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
adastraradio.com
Leroy Aloysius Meyers
Leroy Aloysius Meyers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 17, 1937 in Cunningham, KS, the son of August and Francis (Vierthaler) Meyers. Leroy entered the Airforce in February 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked...
adastraradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She worked as a coding clerk at Farmers Alliance, a secretary at Kansas Cylinder Head, an executive secretary at McPherson Chamber of Commerce, and an office manager at McPherson Area Council.
adastraradio.com
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Joyce Huffman
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Joyce Huffman, 75, passed away December 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born July 1, 1947, in Wichita, KS, to Allen Ward and Maxine (Burget) Ward. Kathy was a 1965 graduate of Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, KS. She also graduated from...
adastraradio.com
Cora Jeanette Jackson
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am on December 14, 2022, in the Elliott Chapel. The service will be conducted by Hands of Christ Ministry. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hands of Christ Ministry in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67502.
adastraradio.com
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Quebec, Canada, the son of Herb and Mary Smith Anderson. Andy was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1970. Andy worked for 10 years for Lyons Salt and 20 years for Palleton of Kansas, Lyons. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Andy was an Eagle Scout leader for many years, where he received many awards and ribbons for his accomplishments. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and conservationist. Andy was known by many for being excellent in everything he did. In 2006, Andy was married to Tana Lane in Lyons. They later divorced. He is survived by his nephews, Doug Radcliffe and wife Tawana of Lyons, KS, and Derek Radcliffe and wife Jamie of Decatur, IL; nieces, Amanda Wilcox of Great Bend, KS, and Genevive Radcliffe of Des Moines, IA; step-children, Dawnita Westover and husband Gene of Augusta, KS, James Lane of Alaska, and Crystal Coberley of New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Radcliffe-Galbrith of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank Quivira Transit, Rice County Council on Aging, and the Lyons Police Department for their excellent service. Condolences and memories of Andy may be left at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com.
adastraradio.com
Kyle Q Zumalt
Kyle Quentin Zumalt, 81, of South Hutchinson, passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1941, in Hutchinson, the second of four children born to Charles and Berniece (Stout) Zumalt. Kyle attended Lincoln Elementary School, Sherman Jr. High School, and graduated from Hutchinson High School....
adastraradio.com
Bobby L. Ayres
Bobby Lynn Ayres, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 7, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Bob Evans and Juanita B. (Downing) Jenkins. Bobby worked as a technician for Cessna Aircraft for 44 years. He enjoyed boating, hunting,...
adastraradio.com
Pete Theodore Calvillo
Pete T. Calvillo, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born in Hutchinson on November 9, 1931, to Joe and Micaela (Chavez) Calvillo. Pete graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949 and attended Hutchinson Community...
adastraradio.com
Marilyn Mann Bauman
Marilyn LaVaughn Mann Bauman, 88, died December 6, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born May 28, 1934, in Gothenburg, NE, to Eilert Albert and Elizabeth Ann (Fickenscher) Stevens. Marilyn graduated from Gothenburg High School, Gothenburg, NE, in 1952. She received her bachelor degree in elementary education from...
adastraradio.com
James Anshutz
James Woodrow Anshutz, 70, died December 3, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born January 8, 1952, in Hutchinson, to Woodrow and Rachel (Zimmerman) Anshutz. James graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1970, and Hutchinson Community College in 1972. He had a very successful career in the restaurant industry and held management positions all over the country. James was a master at working with people and was currently working part time at Horizons Mental Health Center and often said it was the best atmosphere in which he had ever worked. James was a trained percussionist at HCC and WSU and his passion was music. He was in the Sky Riders Drum and Bugle Corps and loved jazz of all types.
adastraradio.com
Caleb Quinn Newberry
Caleb Quinn Newberry, 20, of McPherson, KS, passed away due to complications with Muscular Dystrophy, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Caleb was born on June 17, 2002, in McPherson, KS, the son of Robert Lucian Newberry, Jr. and Brenda Nancy (Steel) Newberry. Caleb...
adastraradio.com
Laura Strecker Named Latest Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the most recent recipient of the Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union. Laura Strecker is in her 24th year of teaching sixth grade at Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Hutchinson. Prior to that, she taught for 13 years at Wiley Elementary School in the Hutchinson USD 313 District.
adastraradio.com
Zion Burgess Named Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Thursday night in front of a packed house at the Crystal Ballroom at the Burt, Zion Burgess was announced as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year. Burgess, a junior at Hutchinson High School, was one of three vision leaders competing for the Club’s highest honor. Other nominees included Noah Khokhar, a senior at Hutchinson High School, and Joe Martinez, a junior at Nickerson High School.
adastraradio.com
Paul Arthur Hubenett
Paul Arthur Hubenett, 88, of Windom, Kansas, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Monday, December 5th, 2022 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River, Kansas. Paul was born in Hutchinson, KS on November 18, 1934, a son of Anna Emelie (Johnson) and John A. Hubenett. Paul attended the Stone Corral grade...
adastraradio.com
Red Kettle Donations Doubled This Weekend in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Donations made this weekend to The Salvation Army’s red kettles around Hutchinson will be double. “We have individual donors and Kiwanis that are matching dollar for dollar for donations put in kettles around town,” Major Paul James said. “Their desire is to challenge the rest of the community to continue donating to The Salvation Army’s red kettles around town.”
adastraradio.com
Haven Set to Play for Championships in Kingman
KINGMAN, Kan. – Haven’s basketball teams will both play for the championship today at the Kingman Eagle Classic. The Haven girls sealed their place in the finals with a 48-39 win Thursday over Sunrise Christian Academy out of Wichita. Haven also beat the host school on Tuesday. Sienna...
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere and Salvation Army Team Up for Cozy Christmastime Fun
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s that time of year, when the Polar Express rolls into the Carey Digital Dome Theater at the Cosmosphere. For some families, bringing children in pajamas to see the Christmas classic is an annual tradition. This year, opening night for Polar Express at the Cosmosphere...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden Graduates FBI National Academy
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Thursday, December 8, 2022, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and much, much more.
adastraradio.com
Sterling’s Rollerson Has 2nd Half to Remember in Win
North Newton, Kan. – It has been a couple of years since the Sterling Warrior men’s basketball team has had a conference road win. Sterling took to the court in an attempt to squash that trend Wednesday night when they traveled to North Newton, Kan. to take on the Bethel College Threshers. Sterling was able to accomplish their task in a 75-67 win.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Upsets Andover in Wall of Fame Night at the Roundhouse
McPHERSON, Kan. – It was another test for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams as they looked to bounce back from Tuesday’s losses at Derby, as they played host to the Andover Trojans Friday Night, for Wall of Fame Night at the historic McPherson High School Roundhouse. Both Andover...
Comments / 0