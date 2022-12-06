Jim was born on February 16, 1951, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Harry D. and Ruby (Liggett) Serviss. Jim attended Peabody High School and in 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served 2 tours in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1972. On March 2, 1972, Jim married Cris Collins, to this union they were blessed with two children, David and Dannelle. Before recently moving to Arlington, Jim resided in the Billings, MT area for over 30 years. Jim was an over the road truck driver for more than 40 years. For the last 7 years, he worked for Matthew Huelle Transporting, LLC and recently retired in 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Serviss, and a brother-in-law, Simon Purcell.

ARLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO