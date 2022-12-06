Read full article on original website
Bobby L. Ayres
Bobby Lynn Ayres, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 7, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Bob Evans and Juanita B. (Downing) Jenkins. Bobby worked as a technician for Cessna Aircraft for 44 years. He enjoyed boating, hunting,...
Paul Arthur Hubenett
Paul Arthur Hubenett, 88, of Windom, Kansas, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Monday, December 5th, 2022 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River, Kansas. Paul was born in Hutchinson, KS on November 18, 1934, a son of Anna Emelie (Johnson) and John A. Hubenett. Paul attended the Stone Corral grade...
Caleb Quinn Newberry
Caleb Quinn Newberry, 20, of McPherson, KS, passed away due to complications with Muscular Dystrophy, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Caleb was born on June 17, 2002, in McPherson, KS, the son of Robert Lucian Newberry, Jr. and Brenda Nancy (Steel) Newberry. Caleb...
David “Jim” J. Serviss
Jim was born on February 16, 1951, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Harry D. and Ruby (Liggett) Serviss. Jim attended Peabody High School and in 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served 2 tours in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1972. On March 2, 1972, Jim married Cris Collins, to this union they were blessed with two children, David and Dannelle. Before recently moving to Arlington, Jim resided in the Billings, MT area for over 30 years. Jim was an over the road truck driver for more than 40 years. For the last 7 years, he worked for Matthew Huelle Transporting, LLC and recently retired in 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Serviss, and a brother-in-law, Simon Purcell.
Beverly Ann (Goering) Stoy
Beverly Ann (Goering) Stoy, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2022, in McPherson, Kansas. Beverly was born on November 2, 1940, in Halstead, Kansas to Edwin & Theresa Goering. Beverly married the love of her life, Billy Gene Stoy, on December 30, 1983, in Las Vegas, NV.
Marilyn Mann Bauman
Marilyn LaVaughn Mann Bauman, 88, died December 6, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born May 28, 1934, in Gothenburg, NE, to Eilert Albert and Elizabeth Ann (Fickenscher) Stevens. Marilyn graduated from Gothenburg High School, Gothenburg, NE, in 1952. She received her bachelor degree in elementary education from...
Gladys Marie Meadows
Gladys Marie (Yutzy) Meadows, age 89, died December 3, 2022 at Mennonite Friendship Communities. She was born on August 23, 1933, in Hutchinson, Kansas to Edward and Emma Yutzy, the oldest of seven children. Gladys spent her childhood on a farm outside of Yoder. She attended Harmony Grade School and...
Verna Dyck
Verna Dyck, 96, of Canton, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Hillsboro Hospital. She was born June 23, 1926 in rural Canton, the daughter of Frank E. and Leah (Koehn) Koehn. She was united in marriage to Irvin H. Dyck on November 4, 1945 at Lone Tree Mennonite...
George Earl Sanders, Jr
George Earl Sanders, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. He was born October 3, 1943 in Kansas City, MO, to Drs. George and Caroline Sanders, M.D. George graduated high school in Excelsior Springs, MO. He earned his Masters of Science...
Pete Theodore Calvillo
Pete T. Calvillo, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born in Hutchinson on November 9, 1931, to Joe and Micaela (Chavez) Calvillo. Pete graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949 and attended Hutchinson Community...
Robert Lee Davis
Robert L. “Bob” Davis, 85, of Hutchinson, died December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan, Hutchinson. He was born December 30, 1936, in Trousdale, KS, to Clayton and Stella (Pflieger) Davis. Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956, and Hutchinson Community College in 1958. He worked at Alcoa,...
Dorothy Goering
Dorothy Ann (Ewert) Goering, 85, passed away suddenly on December 4, 2022 at Pine Village in Moundridge, KS. She was one of two daughters born to David Penner Ewert and Lydia Ann (Siemens). She was born Jan. 31, 1937 at Hillsboro, KS., and grew up on a farm northeast of Hillsboro where she early learned an appreciation of rural life and nature. In her childhood home, she was taught the value of following strong Christian principles-especially the importance of treating all persons with respect.
Scarlett Jane Chesterman
Scarlett Jane Chesterman was born into silence on December 5, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, to Brayden Chesterman and Vanessa Mendoza. Scarlett is survived by: parents; sister, Stella Chesterman; grandparents, James (Tricia) Bussell, Belinda Mendoza, Jill Keenan, Rick Chesterman; great-grandparents, Toby and Ernie Mendoza, Terrence and Gloria Keenan; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
James Anshutz
James Woodrow Anshutz, 70, died December 3, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born January 8, 1952, in Hutchinson, to Woodrow and Rachel (Zimmerman) Anshutz. James graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1970, and Hutchinson Community College in 1972. He had a very successful career in the restaurant industry and held management positions all over the country. James was a master at working with people and was currently working part time at Horizons Mental Health Center and often said it was the best atmosphere in which he had ever worked. James was a trained percussionist at HCC and WSU and his passion was music. He was in the Sky Riders Drum and Bugle Corps and loved jazz of all types.
Austin L. Havens
Austin L. Havens, 88, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. He owned & operated Havens Printing and Copy Shop. Austin was born on December 11, 1933, in Cherry, NE, the son of Charles Granison and Lydia Elizabeth (Gotheridge) Havens....
Earline L. Carnes
Earline Laura Costley Carnes , age 100, passed away Saturday , December 3, 2022 at Leisure. Homestead in Stafford Kansas. She had been a resident there for 3 years, moving from Webb. City, Missouri. Earline was born near Monett, Missouri on February 8, 1922. Her family moved to the Carl.
Warrior Football Welcomes Lanford as next Offensive Coordinator
Sterling, Kan. (scwarriors.com) – Sterling College Athletics, and Vice President for Athletics, Scott Downing, announced Tuesday that Reggie Langford ’15 will be the Warrior’s next Offensive Coordinator. Reggie is no stranger to Sterling College football having played and coached here in the past. Downing had this to...
Chris Young Enters GCAA Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, NV – Hutchinson Community College men’s golf coach Chris Young was enshrined into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Monday night. The GCAA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Monday at the GCAA Hall of Fame Banquet at the Planet Hollywood resort.
Bullpups Finish 4th in Doug Kretzer Girls Classic on Saturday
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Saturday, McPherson High School hosted the Doug Kretzer Girls Classic, where the Bullpups finished 4th out of 17 teams. Below are the results for the Pups by weight class:. 100. Alix Wilson (2-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Alix Wilson (McPherson...
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
