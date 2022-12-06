ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Dallas , December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prosper High School football team will have a game with Duncanville High School on December 10, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PROSPER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night, falling to South Oak Cliff in a foggy 5A state semifinals defensive showdown. South Oak Cliff scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0 in favor of the Golden Bears. Following a scoreless second period, the game was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Mayor of Dallas, history made in Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - History was made in Fort Worth this week. Texas lawmakers have filed bills to increase and repeal abortion restrictions for the upcoming legislative session. And Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke with Jack Fink about his re-election bid after former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told Jack he won't run for mayor. All these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 8).Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club

One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
PLANO, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
franchising.com

Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening

December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education

Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
DALLAS, TX
Washington Examiner

Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy