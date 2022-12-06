Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star. Including Duggan, over the past 15 years,...
Dallas , December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WFAA
Supporters rally around SOC Golden Bears, hoping for a second championship
DALLAS — There was a lot of energy around South Oak Cliff High School, as the SOC Golden Bears prepared to head to Round 5 of the 5-A Division II UIL Playoff semi-finals on Friday. ”You know, by winning State last year, we want to do a repeat this...
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
Argyle’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night, falling to South Oak Cliff in a foggy 5A state semifinals defensive showdown. South Oak Cliff scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0 in favor of the Golden Bears. Following a scoreless second period, the game was...
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
Eye on Politics: The race for Mayor of Dallas, history made in Fort Worth
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - History was made in Fort Worth this week. Texas lawmakers have filed bills to increase and repeal abortion restrictions for the upcoming legislative session. And Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke with Jack Fink about his re-election bid after former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told Jack he won't run for mayor. All these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 8).Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of...
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club
One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
franchising.com
Captain D’s Grows Fort Worth Presence with Newest Texas Opening
December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the 4th Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas. The...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
