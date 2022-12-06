Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Bassitt Posts Instagram Story in Philadelphia, Draws Speculation
Chris Bassitt posted an Instagram story Friday afternoon, in which he appeared to be in the city of Philadelphia.
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done
Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
REPORT: New York Mets Zeroing in on Japanese Pitcher Kodai Senga
After agreeing to contracts with Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo, the New York Mets are pursuing free agent pitcher Kodai Senga from Japan, MLB insider Andy Martino reports.
The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023
Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop
The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres agreed to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts Wednesday night. After adding Bogaerts, here's a look at the Padres' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent
The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Favorites emerge for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson
As the MLB Winter Meetings wrapped, half of the quartet of prized free-agent shortstops had found new homes. The Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year, $300 million contract with Trea Turner while the San Diego Padres reportedly landed Xander Bogaerts for 11 years and $280 million. Along with Aaron Judge returning...
What We’re Hearing About the Mets, Aaron Judge and the Red Sox
The winter meetings reached a new level of activity on Day 3. Here’s what could be next.
Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson
Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
