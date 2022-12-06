ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson.  Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
NASHVILLE, TN
TexansDaily

Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?

The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel

The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing

The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
NFL

Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons

Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
NASHVILLE, TN

