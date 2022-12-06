Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Related
NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson. Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
Details emerge about Titans' reason for firing Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans stunned the football world on Tuesday when they parted ways with general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus seasons. The move was shocking because the Titans made it during the season, and after Robinson had signed a multi-year extension this past offseason. Some would argue the Titans sporting...
Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?
The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
Report: Mike Vrabel disagreed with A.J. Brown trade, at least 2 other key moves
As we wrote in the hours after the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, it was clear that he and head coach Mike Vrabel simply weren’t on the same page. And thanks to Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, we have more specifics on exactly what some of their disagreements were.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel
The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
Vrabel: Titans owner sent clear message to win championships
Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk left coach Mike Vrabel to explain her decision to fire the team's general manager during one of the best stretches in franchise history
thecomeback.com
Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing
The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
Titans waive Tory Carter among five roster moves
It what was definitely not the biggest news to come out of Nashville on Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans made a handful of roster moves. Just hours after firing general manager Jon Robinson, the Titans waived fullback Tory Carter, who was a 2021 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee. Carter appeared...
Rift between Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson was apparent before firing
With the Tennessee Titans firing now-former general manager Jon Robinson and reportedly expected to give head coach Mike Vrabel more power, it’s clear the two weren’t on the same page. But there were signs that was the case long before what happened on Tuesday. The first sign was...
NFL
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons
Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
Mills QB1, Texans Draft, Jon Robinson Fired, Ian Rapport Breaks It All Down
Mills QB1, Texans Draft, Jon Robinson Fired, Ian Rapport Breaks It All Down
Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) continue to inch closer to their AFC South showdown inside Nissan Stadium. Tennessee has a massive opportunity in front of themselves to take an enormous step toward wrapping up the division with a win on Sunday. We got our first peek...
Comments / 0