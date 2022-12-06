ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

Quarterback to coach: How Del Oro grad Randy Fasani has turned a Division VII football program into a winner

By Jordan Georgeson
goldcountrymedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Multiple Lions and Wolves receive All-SMAL honors for fall sports

The All-League rosters have been released for Fall 2022 sports in the South Placer area. This week, we wanted to take a look at the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League where multiple athletes from Valley Christian Academy in Roseville and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in Rocklin received All-League honors. Football. Twelve...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Mark Lavrenov leads young Thunder basketball squad to NorCal Tip-Off Tournament final

The Rocklin High boys’ basketball team might be young but that doesn’t mean the members lack experience. Sophomore Mark Lavrenov was a starter on the team last year as a freshman and he is now leading the Thunder as he averaged 16 points per game in the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament last weekend. Lavrenov helped the Thunder defeat Natomas, Berkeley and Del Oro high schools and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in Rocklin High’s 74-65 loss against Clovis West on Saturday.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament

It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-region schools playing for a CIF State championship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation State championships in high school football will be decided this weekend and a trio of Sacramento-area teams are looking to finish their seasons on top. Grant, Escalon, and Hughson high schools will play for a State championship and host their games on Saturday night. The Grant Pacers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldog wrestling team has great weekend to start the season

Every team wants to get off to a good start when their season begins and Folsom High’s wrestling team checked that box after its opening weekend. The varsity team, with only 10 wrestlers and nine point scorers, tallied 176 points to win the Vista Invitational on Saturday, finishing ahead of second-place Vista (160) and third-place Del Oro (159). Folsom’s junior varsity team dominated its own tournament, as 27 wrestlers competed, 23 walked away with a top-three finish and a medal, including 14 undefeated first-place finishers. Finally, Domonique Lopez, the team’s only female wrestler, placed third at 116 pounds at the Casa Roble Invitational. After dropping a close decision in her opening match, Lopez rebounded with two quick first-round pins to claim the bronze medal.
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin boys hold off Antelope to storm out to winning start

As soon as the ball left Luke Georgeson’s right foot, the relief could be seen on his face. The sophomore’s first varsity goal, in the 14th minute, proved to be decisive for Rocklin High School in its 2-1 victory over Antelope at Heart Health Park in Sacramento on Saturday.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents

Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood

YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw.  A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Patrick John Clancy

Dr. Patrick John Clancy, 93, passed away Sunday November 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children David, Marc, Dana and Robin Conover, grandchildren Kelli, Kristen, Korrine Clancy and Christopher, Michael and Matthew Conover. Born to Viola and James Clancy, he grew up on the East Coast, attended Canisius College and earned his medical degree from the University of Buffalo and a MS in occupational medicine from the University of Rochester.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom's Intel to lay off 100 plus

Intel Corporation has announced staff reductions at its facilities statewide and Folsom is reportedly included in the forthcoming layoffs. Out of 201 layoffs in California, Folsom is expected to cut an estimated 111 positions. News of the planned reductions came Friday afternoon as the company notified state unemployment officials. "This...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy