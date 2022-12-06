Quarterback to coach: How Del Oro grad Randy Fasani has turned a Division VII football program into a winner

Read full article on original website
Multiple Lions and Wolves receive All-SMAL honors for fall sports
The All-League rosters have been released for Fall 2022 sports in the South Placer area. This week, we wanted to take a look at the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League where multiple athletes from Valley Christian Academy in Roseville and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in Rocklin received All-League honors. Football. Twelve...
South Placer Boys Soccer roundup: Golden Eagles pick up first win of the season against Roseville
The soccer season has started for high schools in the South Placer area and multiple schools are already making statements with key wins. Here is a look at how all area teams have recently performed. Del Oro High versus Roseville High. After opening the season with a 1-0 loss to...
Athlete of the Week: Mark Lavrenov leads young Thunder basketball squad to NorCal Tip-Off Tournament final
The Rocklin High boys’ basketball team might be young but that doesn’t mean the members lack experience. Sophomore Mark Lavrenov was a starter on the team last year as a freshman and he is now leading the Thunder as he averaged 16 points per game in the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament last weekend. Lavrenov helped the Thunder defeat Natomas, Berkeley and Del Oro high schools and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in Rocklin High’s 74-65 loss against Clovis West on Saturday.
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
Sacramento-region schools playing for a CIF State championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation State championships in high school football will be decided this weekend and a trio of Sacramento-area teams are looking to finish their seasons on top. Grant, Escalon, and Hughson high schools will play for a State championship and host their games on Saturday night. The Grant Pacers […]
Placer boys win second straight Harlan Carter; Bear River 2nd in Foresthill
For the second consecutive season, the Placer High School boys basketball team returned from Redding with hardware for the trophy case inside renovated Earl Crabbe Gym. The Hillmen won every game by double digits at the Harlan Carter Tournament, securing a 4-0 start to the season. After big wins over...
Bulldog wrestling team has great weekend to start the season
Every team wants to get off to a good start when their season begins and Folsom High’s wrestling team checked that box after its opening weekend. The varsity team, with only 10 wrestlers and nine point scorers, tallied 176 points to win the Vista Invitational on Saturday, finishing ahead of second-place Vista (160) and third-place Del Oro (159). Folsom’s junior varsity team dominated its own tournament, as 27 wrestlers competed, 23 walked away with a top-three finish and a medal, including 14 undefeated first-place finishers. Finally, Domonique Lopez, the team’s only female wrestler, placed third at 116 pounds at the Casa Roble Invitational. After dropping a close decision in her opening match, Lopez rebounded with two quick first-round pins to claim the bronze medal.
Rocklin boys hold off Antelope to storm out to winning start
As soon as the ball left Luke Georgeson’s right foot, the relief could be seen on his face. The sophomore’s first varsity goal, in the 14th minute, proved to be decisive for Rocklin High School in its 2-1 victory over Antelope at Heart Health Park in Sacramento on Saturday.
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
Neighbors opposed to proposed disc golf course create flier on Auburn Ravine nature preserve
The recently-proposed disc golf course at Auburn Ravine Park has stirred up controversy and approximately eight neighbors who live near the park and the nature preserve have created a “Preserve and protect the Auburn Ravine nature preserve” flier finished on Nov. 30. While there are a larger number...
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
Patrick John Clancy
Dr. Patrick John Clancy, 93, passed away Sunday November 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children David, Marc, Dana and Robin Conover, grandchildren Kelli, Kristen, Korrine Clancy and Christopher, Michael and Matthew Conover. Born to Viola and James Clancy, he grew up on the East Coast, attended Canisius College and earned his medical degree from the University of Buffalo and a MS in occupational medicine from the University of Rochester.
Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead
GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop." Officials...
New Assemblyman Joe Patterson announces legislation to combat fentanyl crisis
As state Assemblyman Joe Patterson, R-Rocklin took the oath of office Monday as the new representative for the 5th Assembly District in Sacramento, he vowed to prioritize issues and problems facing his constituents. The Rocklin resident pledged to fight for the quality of life that residents enjoy in Placer and...
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
KCRA.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting during Sacramento-area high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teen was arrested in connection with a Sacramento-area high school shooting during a football game that killed a 24-year-old man, officials said Wednesday. The Sacramento Police Department said detectives arrested the 15-year-old and booked him into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility on a homicide...
Folsom's Intel to lay off 100 plus
Intel Corporation has announced staff reductions at its facilities statewide and Folsom is reportedly included in the forthcoming layoffs. Out of 201 layoffs in California, Folsom is expected to cut an estimated 111 positions. News of the planned reductions came Friday afternoon as the company notified state unemployment officials. "This...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
