Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Related
kion546.com
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
kion546.com
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from an October storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse. The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work North Wildwood wants to do could actually make future erosion worse.
kion546.com
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina drag performers and LGBTQ community members fear for their safety after an attack on the electrical grid in Moore County left tens of thousands without power for several days. Authorities have said two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent Saturday evening. The attack cut power to a drag show happening simultaneously in Southern Pines that had been the target of protests. While police have not drawn a connection between the drag event and the outages, the incident intensified concerns in the local LGBTQ community.
kion546.com
District to pay $5M over teen’s death at football practice
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice. The Seattle Times reports 16-year-old Allen Harris was participating in a conditioning practice on an “exceptionally hot” July 24 when he collapsed and suffered a seizure after completing sets of sprints. The lawsuit says three coaches failed to recognize the sudden cardiac arrest symptoms and didn’t resuscitate him. Federal Way school district spokesperson Whitney Chiang said in a statement that the teen’s death “was felt across Federal Way Public Schools, and those who knew him continue to feel this loss.”
kion546.com
Rainy Times Are Here Again
The next series of storm systems takes aim at the Central Coast with the first arriving tonight. This cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the Monterey Bay area late tonight before weakening and pushing inland overnight. The front will then stall and all but dissipate over us into Friday, but could help generate a few additional showers and keep some clouds in the forecast. The next, stronger system will be here on Saturday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, then followed by the cold core on Sunday into Monday with additional showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.
Comments / 0