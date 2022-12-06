ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wearable Activity Trackers Can Determine Health Metrics

A new study published in npj Digital Medicine has shown that data from wearable activity devices, like smartwatches, can be used to determine health metrics that are associated with a user’s physical and cardiovascular health. The study included 22 participants with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood...

