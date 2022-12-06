Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart is on track to play on Saturday despite being listed with an ankle sprain. In 33.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Miami Dolphins. Williams was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. The mid-week upgrade puts him on track to be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 11 and just the second time since Week 7. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Brooklyn Nets Resting Five Players Reminiscent Of Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Against Miami Heat in 2012
Ten years ago, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined for resting three starters in a nationally-televised game against the Heat
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) out on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. House will sit out at home after he was ruled out with a left foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court Iq in 167.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Devin Vassell (knee) questionable on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. After missing one game with left knee soreness, Vassell's availability remains in question on Saturday. Expect Romeo Langford to play more minutes versus a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating if Vassell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He played through it on Tuesday, and he's now listed probable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith playing with Indiana's second unit on Friday night
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Nesmith will come off the bench after Jalen Smith was named Friday's starter. In 20.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to produce 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Toscano-Anderson suffered a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He made a spot-start on Wednesday since the Lakers rested three starters, but Toscano-Anderson has barely been involved in the rotation this season.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves operating in bench role for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Reaves will come off the bench after Patrick Beverley was picked as Friday's starter. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to produce 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (health protocols) out on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Horford will remain sidelined due to health protocols and will not be available to face the Warriors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) for inactive Juan Toscano-Anderson on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. James will make his 18th start this season after he was held out one game with left ankle soreness and Juan Toscano-Anderson was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Sixers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kyrie Irving (adductor) won't play Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Irving is one of them, listed out due to left adductor tightness. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Edmond Sumner should see a boost in minutes.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
