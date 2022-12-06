For the first time in its history, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has elected a governance body that will provide a voice for staff employees. Formed through a call for nominations announced in September and as part of an N2025 strategic plan goal, the Staff Senate is tasked with providing input and guidance on relevant issues to university leaders. Elections were held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22, with 57 members selected — 53 who can vote, representing specific areas of the campus community, and four ex-officio, non-voting members from the NU system.

