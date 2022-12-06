Read full article on original website
Nguyen explores architecture impact through Collective
Through the PLAIN Collective, architecture student Chris Nguyen has gained hands-on experience in the field and has seen first-hand the impact he can have through architecture. University Communication and Marketing talked with him about his experience. Talk about why you decided to apply to Nebraska, and specifically go into architectural...
Husker Venture Fund impacts state, entrepreneurs and students
Building upon their successful first year that included investing $100,000 in Nebraskan startups and winning the university’s Outstanding New Student Organization Award, student members of the Husker Venture Fund (HVF) set goals this year to grow their impact on the state and the future of venture capital investing. “It...
Husker teams win five Paper Anvil Awards
Four University of Nebraska–Lincoln teams won Paper Anvil Awards from the Nebraska chapter of the Public Relations Society of America on Dec. 2. The 2022 Bateman team won best of show in the student category along with an award of excellence. Jacht, a full-service, student-led advertising agency in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, won three awards of merit.
57 elected to inaugural staff senate
For the first time in its history, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has elected a governance body that will provide a voice for staff employees. Formed through a call for nominations announced in September and as part of an N2025 strategic plan goal, the Staff Senate is tasked with providing input and guidance on relevant issues to university leaders. Elections were held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22, with 57 members selected — 53 who can vote, representing specific areas of the campus community, and four ex-officio, non-voting members from the NU system.
Colorful collaboration
Guy Trainin, professor of teaching, learning and teacher education, sports a shirt to rival the colorful bouquet of art supplies surrounding him. In partnership with the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, Trainin is leading a five-year project, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, that aims to help 40 of Nebraska’s public school teachers integrate next-gen arts into their curricula. For more, check out the Office of Research and Economic Development’s 2021-22 annual report.
Faller named fellow of National Academy of Inventors
A University of Nebraska–Lincoln engineer has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors. Ronald Faller, Willa Cather Research Professor of civil and environmental engineering and director of the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility, was selected as an NAI...
Weeks to lead genealogy discussion Dec. 15
Family history research leads to many wonderful discoveries, but the search can also lead to dead ends and brick walls that can’t be broken through. One might consider hiring a professional genealogist to help. Donald Weeks, emeritus faculty, will lead a discussion on his experience using ProGenealogy Services and Y-DNA searches at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
Registrar co-workers prepare to graduate together
After many years of working behind the scenes and ensuring everything goes smoothly during commencement ceremonies, registrar staff members Scott Krienert and Mary Jane Morgan will be among those celebrating a graduation milestone as both earn master’s degrees in educational administration. The co-workers embarked on the program two-and-a-half years...
Fuel up with free finals-week coffee from the chancellor
Students are wrapping another semester, and Chancellor Ronnie Green wants to help them cross the finish line. The chancellor is providing free drip coffee from Starbucks Dec. 12-16 as students take on finals week. Free coffee will be available in the main lounge of the Nebraska Union (near Starbucks pick-up...
