wucardinals.com
Four Cardinals Hit Double Figures as Men’s Basketball Falls to West Virginia State
Mountain East Conference (MEC) schedule comes to an end, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-7, 0-5) made the trip to Institute, West Virginia on Wednesday. After a fast start, the Cardinals were unable to hold on as they fell 92-84 on the road. Four Cardinals finished in double digits on the night, but it wasn't enough as they continue on the path towards their first MEC win of the season.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball Continues MEC Slate on the Road Against West Virginia State
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men's Basketball season rolls on, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-6, 0-4) continues to battle in close contests. They are back out on the road this week as they head to West Virginia State tomorrow night with tip-off at 5:30 PM. It will be the second time in the last three games that the team has hit the road as they look to get back on track before returning to the Alma Grace McDonough Center this weekend.
wucardinals.com
Indoor Track & Field Looks to Build off Early Season Success at GVSU Holiday Open
Wheeling, W. Va. – In their first meet of the season, the Wheeling University Indoor Track & Field team was out to make a statement at the YSU Ice Breaker. They did that and much more as they had five different athletes hit the NCAA provisional mark and become under consideration for the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. They look to keep that success going on Friday when they wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Wrestling Releases Updated 2022-23 Schedule
Wheeling, W. Va. - With new Head Coach Shane Brown in place, the Wheeling University Wrestling team announced a series of changes to their upcoming 2022/23 schedule. Due to small numbers, they have announced the cancellation of all home and road dual meets that were scheduled throughout the season. However, in their place are four new tournaments as the Cardinals continue to grow on the mat as the season moves on.
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal
Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Gordon Gee is proud of WVU’s losing record in football
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia University President Gordon Gee recently said, “we had the toughest football schedule in the country” and that was part of his reasoning for WVU bringing back head coach Neal Brown, despite his losing record during his four years with the Mountaineers. Gee also went on to say, “The fact that we’ve gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment is something I take a lot of pride in” and “we played rather well.”
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby Releases 7’s Schedule on Road Back to National Stage
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a successful 15's season that saw the Wheeling University Rugby team (6-5, 3-2) make the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 15's National Playoffs for the first time in program history, the Cardinals are back and hungry to return to the National Stage during the 7's season. On Wednesday, the team released their 2023 spring 7's schedule, with six tournaments on the schedule with a chance to qualify for the NCR CRC 7's, which will be held at the end of April this season. Last 7's season, the team finished as the #6 team in the country and looks to get an even better performance as they head into the 2023 7's season.
wucardinals.com
Griffin Earns First MEC Player of the Week Award with NCAA Provo Mark
Wheeling, W. Va. – Earlier Tuesday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) named Wheeling University Women's Track & Field athlete Isha Sesay the Female Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. The awards kept coming in for Wheeling as they swept the honors with the first Wheeling University Men's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week Award. Junior sprinter/hurdler Julian Griffin earned the first MEC Male Indoor Track & Field athlete of the week Award of his career, after hitting the NCAA Provo Mark in the 60-Meter Hurdles.
wvsportsnow.com
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO
The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
wucardinals.com
Isha Sesay’s NCAA Provo Mark Earns Her MEC Female Track & Field Athlete of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - After starting their weekly Athlete of the Week awards on Monday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week on Tuesday. After opening the year at the Youngstown State Ice Breaker last Friday, the Wheeling University Women's Indoor Track & Field team had their first nominee of the season. Junior sprinter/hurdler Isha Sesay hit the NCAA Provo mark in the 60-Meter Hurdles and earned her first MEC Indoor Track & Field Female Athlete of the Week award.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
