Wheeling, W. Va. - After a successful 15's season that saw the Wheeling University Rugby team (6-5, 3-2) make the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 15's National Playoffs for the first time in program history, the Cardinals are back and hungry to return to the National Stage during the 7's season. On Wednesday, the team released their 2023 spring 7's schedule, with six tournaments on the schedule with a chance to qualify for the NCR CRC 7's, which will be held at the end of April this season. Last 7's season, the team finished as the #6 team in the country and looks to get an even better performance as they head into the 2023 7's season.

