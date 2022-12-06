SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) One Salinas animal shelter is fully staffed but struggling to take care of the over 100 animals they find themselves with. They tell KION a lot of these furry friends have been found abandoned. Hitchcock Road Animal Services, located at 160 Hitchcock Road, says they are at 110% capacity with 75 dogs The post Salinas animal shelter at 110% capacity in need of adopters and volunteers appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO