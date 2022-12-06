Read full article on original website
Utah PWO commit Paul Omodia very excited to be a Ute
Utah's been rolling on the recruiting trail over the last couple of weeks. That included one very promising PWO commit in Fort Bend Bush defensive back Paul Omodia, who announced his commitment to the program on Tuesday. After catching up with Omodia, it's clear Utah has found someone that is thrilled about his future in Salt Lake City.
Jay Hill and Kelly Poppinga are ready for upcoming recruiting battles
A day after Kalani Sitake officially announced Jay Hill and Kelly Poppinga as BYU coaches, the two newest members to the staff have been on the media tour. This morning, Hill and Poppinga each joined BYUtv's SportsNation to talk about their arrival at BYU and their philosophy for the defensive side of the football moving forward. Each coach talked about scheme and creative havoc, but each coach spent a significant amount of time talking about recruiting and adding talent to the roster.
PHOTOS: USC defense watches tackles, CFP dreams slip through hands in Pac-12 Championship
LAS VEGAS -- USC was determined to not let tight end Dalton Kincaid beat them like he had repeatedly in Utah's 43-42 dramatic win earlier in the season. The Trojans fell into a drop-eight coverage with Nick Figueroa first getting his hands on Kincaid at the line of scrimmage and then chasing underneath him in a shallow zone while Eric Gentry stayed on top of Kincaid with both having a deep safety over the top of their half of the field.
Linebacker Levani Damuni Transfers to Conference Rival
Stanford LB Levani Damuni has made a decision on his transfer from Stanford.
Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill
Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Spencer Fano commitment adds to Utah whirlwind recruiting finish
Spencer Fano is staying home. The elite offensive tackle announced his commitment to Utah on Tuesday, choosing the two-time Pac-12 champion Utes over more than two dozen other scholarship offers including finalists Clemson, Michigan and Oregon. Fano, a Top247 prospect from Provo (Utah) Timpview and the nation’s No. 8 offensive...
Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Took Home The Pac-12 Championship Trophy
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is going back to the Rose Bowl after its dominant 47-24 win over USC on Friday night and the team seems to be enjoying the celebration of being champions. The Utes are now preparing for Penn State in the Rose Bowl that will kick...
BYU Basketball Turns To Youth Movement In Starting Lineup
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is making changes after a disastrous loss to South Dakota last week. Tonight against crosstown foe Utah Valley University, Mark Pope is switching up the starting five. Last Saturday, BYU lost to South Dakota 69-68, a game that saw the Cougars down by 21...
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
