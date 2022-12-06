ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

Utah PWO commit Paul Omodia very excited to be a Ute

Utah's been rolling on the recruiting trail over the last couple of weeks. That included one very promising PWO commit in Fort Bend Bush defensive back Paul Omodia, who announced his commitment to the program on Tuesday. After catching up with Omodia, it's clear Utah has found someone that is thrilled about his future in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Jay Hill and Kelly Poppinga are ready for upcoming recruiting battles

A day after Kalani Sitake officially announced Jay Hill and Kelly Poppinga as BYU coaches, the two newest members to the staff have been on the media tour. This morning, Hill and Poppinga each joined BYUtv's SportsNation to talk about their arrival at BYU and their philosophy for the defensive side of the football moving forward. Each coach talked about scheme and creative havoc, but each coach spent a significant amount of time talking about recruiting and adding talent to the roster.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

PHOTOS: USC defense watches tackles, CFP dreams slip through hands in Pac-12 Championship

LAS VEGAS -- USC was determined to not let tight end Dalton Kincaid beat them like he had repeatedly in Utah's 43-42 dramatic win earlier in the season. The Trojans fell into a drop-eight coverage with Nick Figueroa first getting his hands on Kincaid at the line of scrimmage and then chasing underneath him in a shallow zone while Eric Gentry stayed on top of Kincaid with both having a deep safety over the top of their half of the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill

Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Turns To Youth Movement In Starting Lineup

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is making changes after a disastrous loss to South Dakota last week. Tonight against crosstown foe Utah Valley University, Mark Pope is switching up the starting five. Last Saturday, BYU lost to South Dakota 69-68, a game that saw the Cougars down by 21...
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE

