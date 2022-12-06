ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsoforange.com

Woman in custody after shooting her mother

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight this morning. Spruce Pine Trail is in the eastern edge of Orange County. Once on scene, they located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead. Orange County EMS transported the victim, 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin, to Duke Hospital with a severe injury.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Moore County Schools reopen on Friday

Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy