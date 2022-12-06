Read full article on original website
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
Woman charged with shooting 75-year-old mother, kicking deputy in Orange County
A woman was charged Sunday in the shooting of her 75-year-old mother in eastern Orange County. Around midnight, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spruce Pine Trail, where an argument and shooting was reported. Cheryl Medlin, 75, was taken to Duke Hospital with...
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
WRAL
Juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School, man faces misdemeanor charge
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed Thursday before classes began after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the first floor of the building. Friday will be a teacher work day to allow students to process the events.
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in North Carolina; Case tied to rapper feud
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
newsoforange.com
Woman in custody after shooting her mother
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight this morning. Spruce Pine Trail is in the eastern edge of Orange County. Once on scene, they located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead. Orange County EMS transported the victim, 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin, to Duke Hospital with a severe injury.
North Carolina gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
On Thursday, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant on the "210 Biz Center" located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
WRAL
Moore County Schools reopen on Friday
Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly North Carolina Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
Man killed in early-morning shooting in North Carolina, police say
Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude Street for a report of shots being fired. Police found Markus McKnight, 35, who was shot. McKnight...
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
WRAL
Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
cbs17
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of father, North Carolina sheriff confirms
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of […]
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
