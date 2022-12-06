Read full article on original website
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
thesource.com
Jimmy Choo and Timberland Collaborate on NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection
Jimmy Choo and Timberland are back with another collaboration on an exclusive capsule collection. Following the success of their previous partnership in 2020, this collection is unsurprisingly inspired by New York City and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä. This classic is re-imagined by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.
thesource.com
SZA Teams Up With Crocs Again For a Denim Inspired Collab
SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness. The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership,...
The MAC Whitney Houston collection has launched with limited edition bold golds and the ultimate red lipstick
The MAC Whitney Houston inspired line has landed in honor of the late pop sensation
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Mariah Carey Exudes Glamour in Diamonds & 5-Inch Heels at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration
Mariah Carey cemented her status as a holiday season icon during Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage in a surprise performance at Lincoln Center, performing hit songs including “We Belong Together” — and, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she donned a sweeping black silk gown with thin gleaming chain strap accents. The chic piece was accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry, courtesy of Chopard: a chandelier pendant necklace, chandelier earrings and several thin bracelets. While outside, Carey also layered up with a matching coat draped...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
Everything You Need To Know About MAC's Whitney Houston Collection
Whitney Houston has made a huge impact on pop culture, but it's not just her beautiful voice and insane talent that have inspired others — it was her look as well. According to US Magazine, Houston was known for her signature smokey eye and her bold makeup looks on and off the stage. Her style has lived on beyond her passing, and makeup lovers and Whitney lovers alike have been trying to recreate her look for themselves — and now they can.
Bustle
M.A.C. Cosmetics’ Newest Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy
While everyone waits for the highly anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody to premiere later this December, M.A.C. Cosmetics is gifting Houston fans everywhere something very special. In partnership with the Whitney Houston estate, the beauty brand is launching the limited-edition Whitney Houston collection on December 8 in honor of the legendary singer.
fashionweekdaily.com
Kennedy Eurich Shares Her Style Diary for Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show
Louis Vuitton hosted a star-studded presentation for their 2023 cruise collection at Dallas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and sitting front row was Kennedy Eurich, who has taken social media by storm as of late. Kennedy, Gen-Z’s chosen it-girl, attended the invite-only soiree in a minimalistic chic ensemble. The event marked her first (of surely many) fashion shows, as the influencer continues to grow her following and provide relatable, entertaining, and heartwarming content that has drawn more than one million followers to her TikTok account, where she leads with authenticity and an effortless girl-next-door charm.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Naomi Campbell Shimmers in Silver, Rita Ora Goes Browless: See the Stars at British Fashion Awards
They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood's most celebrated It Girls. The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and "focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry," according to the event's website. Naomi Campbell, […]
Happi
MAC Unveils Limited-Edition Makeup Collection Inspired by Whitney Houston
In honor of Whitney Houston, MAC Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition makeup collection featuring cosmetics to create the late singer’s dewy skin, vibrant red lips and doe eyes. “Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” said...
Vogue
Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Zoe Saldaña Illuminates in Beaded Alexander McQueen Corset Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere
Zoe Saldaña arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a statement-making dress. The actress wore a corset dress by Alexander McQueen with embroidered straps, bone detailing, a cage at the hip, beads and sequin bluebell embroidery on a black skeletal tulle base from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of earrings from Jared Lehr.
