Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...

