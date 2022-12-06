ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County parents split over hurricane damaged canceling Little League season

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Fall ball is officially canceled in Port Charlotte. Little League leaders are making the call over the weekend not to refund parents for the season but instead credit them $25 toward spring.

The decision isn’t sitting well with some parents who say only receiving 1/3 of what they paid as credit isn’t fair, considering teams only got a handful of practices before Ian wrecked the fields.

Others tell us they understand the league’s decision because uniforms and equipment were purchased before Ian came through.

For example, Zane Brown is in his second year of Little League at Harold Ave Regional Park.

“He saved up his own money to pay for it,” his mom, Kendra, said.

“Last year I didn’t really know the fundamentals yet because I was just getting into it. but this year I feel like I can actually show my strengths and my weaknesses too so I can work on those,” 13-year-old Zane said.

He spent all summer mowing lawns so he could pay for his own baseball season. Nonetheless, he’s not too concerned with the league’s recent announcement.

“I really didn’t care about the whole money part, that’s not a big deal,” he said. Going on to say at least he’s got spring to look forward too.

Other parents aren’t satisfied though saying the numbers don’t add up.

“My thoughts is this feels a step away from stealing,” Barrett Guilmette said.

He believes a $50 credit would be more reasonable as that combined with the early registration discount for spring would make up the $75 spent toward fall ball.

“I just want to see things be more fair and acceptable. I want to understand why they’re only crediting $25. What kind of costs am I not aware of that is justifiable? Otherwise this feels like theft,” he said.

The little league president said they already purchased and handed out uniforms prior to the season ending storm.

Zane’s mom says as someone who makes custom clothes from time to time, it’s not a cheap venture.

“I feel like it’s fair,” she said.”

The league’s president said he’s more than happy to speak with any parents who have concerns about this decision. Any parent who has paid for a ball is also welcome to look at the books managed by the group’s CPA to make sure money isn’t going into anyone’s pockets.

NBC2 Fort Myers

