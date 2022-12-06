The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The plaque marks the XO Records founder’s fourth diamond plaque following “The Hills,” “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” and makes him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to achieve this feat. “Can’t Feel My Face” was released in June 2015 and became The Weeknd’s first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on The Weeknd’s sophomore studio effort Beauty Behind the Madness. In addition, the record gave the artist his first No. 1 album, went home with the GRAMMY for Best Urban Contemporary Album and was nominated for Album of the Year.

2 DAYS AGO