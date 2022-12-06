ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: Marriage equality bill heads to Biden; St. Louis airport officials OK extended vendor contract

Although marijuana possession became legal in Missouri on Thursday, the week brought a separate setback for cannabis businesses and advocates. Federal lawmakers have not passed measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, and supporters in states like Missouri are hoping for a reduction of federal regulations to ease the operation of local markets. Also in Washington, the U.S. House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure, which was supported by three of Missouri's eight House members. Finally, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials approved a no-bid extension of the airport's food vendor contract, re-upping with a company that has longtime ties to the airport. Below is your Friday business news.
End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children

The rate of uninsured children in Missouri stabilized during the COVID-19 pandemic, reversing a years-long trend that saw an increasing number of children losing coverage, according to a report released Wednesday by Georgetown University. But the researchers warn the end of the federal public health emergency, which will likely occur...
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
Legal marijuana coming Thursday to Missouri, but not to UM System campuses

Starting Thursday, most of the state's residents age 21 and older can legally possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, but that won't be the case on University of Missouri System campuses. When an update to Missouri's state constitution that legalizes recreational marijuana use takes effect on Thursday, possession, consumption...
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
Economic slowdown, tax cuts likely to limit Missouri revenue growth, officials say

Missouri general revenue, which has enjoyed double-digit growth for more than two years, will slow dramatically in early 2023, a new estimate of state government finances indicates. The annual consensus revenue estimate – used as the benchmark for budgeting by both the state executive and legislature – issued Tuesday projects...
Missouri Governor makes December Christmas Tree Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On December 7, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol. Parson proclaimed December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to the winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. Gov. Parson said it was to recognize farmers all across Missouri, including Christmas tree farmers.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Business Brief: The Urge to be an entrepreneur

The latest episode of the Business Brief podcast features the story of St. Louis entrepreneur Steve Ewing and his journey from fronting an alternative rock band to running a restaurant. Then, the podcast looks at how the closure of rural hospitals is jeopardizing health care access for mid-Missouri residents. Business...
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
