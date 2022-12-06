Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Strikes Again With a Fiery Red Hair Transformation
Red has been the hair color of 2022 and thanks to Camila Cabello, the shade is ending the year on a solid note. Cabello took to Instagram to share the quick makeover, a drastic change from her “Sorority Sister” lob haircut. In the caption of her pic, she shares an exciting announcement that she and musician Oxlade have released a remix of the song “KU LO SA.” The tune fares excellently with her fire-red hair, so you can see why we needed to share the deets. Now, because of her latest hair update, we’re curious if this new dead red hair color is the work of a fresh wig install or if she’s dyed her tresses and added extensions. Either way, a win is a win.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
The Voice's Camila Cabello Jokes About Sabotaging Fellow Coaches, But She May Not Be Laughing After Brutal Elimination
Camila Cabello had jokes about sabotaging her fellow coaches on The Voice, but those eliminations were no laughing matter.
Miley Cyrus Gives Jimmy Fallon a Drastic Makeover on 'The Tonight Show'
Miley Cyrus appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Friday—and let's just say, she caused some major buzz. The singer-songwriter showed off her hidden barbering skills on the Friday, Dec. 9 episode of the late-night show as she gave the host a drastic transformation by shaving off his beard.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
Wait, Simon Cowell's Rudeness As American Idol Judge Was All Faked For TV?
Was the Simon Cowell we saw in the early days of American Idol his true personality? Someone close to the production has answered that question once and for all.
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards
After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos
Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Zendaya's mom seemingly reacts to viral rumors that the 'Euphoria' star and Tom Holland are engaged
Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, appeared to react to recent rumors about the "Spider-Man" costars on her Instagram Story.
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award
Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018 The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit. Jenner took the stage by...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Shania Twain Opens Up About Abusive Stepfather: ‘You Didn’t Want to Be a Girl in My House’
Shania Twain has dealt with a lot throughout her life, from an abusive stepfather and the traumatic death of her mother and stepfather. She recently opened up about what it was like growing up as a girl in her house.
Comments / 0