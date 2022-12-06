Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
brytfmonline.com
A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office
The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
Four friends are found guilty of kidnapping British ex-public schoolboy, 26, in Italy and chaining him to a stepladder in £6,000 ransom plot - but will be kept under house arrest rather than jailed as they appeal sentences
Four friends who kidnapped a British former public schoolboy in Italy and held him chained to a stepladder in a bizarre £6,000 ransom plot have been found guilty. Sam Demilecamps, 26, was found last year after police traced his mobile phone to a dingy flat where he had been fed leftover scraps for eight days.
TMZ.com
University of Idaho Murders, Cops Rule Out Victim's Alleged Stalker As Suspect
Idaho police have looked into a popular theory one of the victims had a stalker ... and while the department thinks it found the person in question, it's saying the incidents don't seem to be connected. Moscow PD says they investigated and identified an incident from mid-October where Kaylee Goncalves...
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Bombshell! Jury Foreman In Danny Masterson Case Reveals How Inconsistencies In Victims' Testimonies Led To Actor's Mistrial
The jury foreman in Danny Masterson’s rape trial recently spoke out to explain why the case against the embattled actor ended in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson’s trial – in which he was accused of forcibly raping three different women between 2001 and 2003 – ended in a mistrial on November 30 after the twelve jury members could not agree on a verdict.But the jury foreman in the trial, identified only as Earl, has spoken out to explain that the jury was deadlocked in their verdict decision as a result of “inconsistencies” between the three alleged...
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Serial Killer Former Border Patrol Agent Who Told Investigators He Was ‘Cleaning Up the Streets’ Has Been Convicted of Murdering Four Women
A former Border Patrol agent was convicted of murdering four women in a spate of killings in September 2018. Prosecutors said that defendant Juan David Ortiz, 39, was a serial killer. He hunted down sex workers as a self-professed vigilante and that he confessed to investigators, the state said. “I...
Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police
The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help. His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
Ted Bundy’s former attorney weighs in on University of Idaho students’ brutal murders
Ted Bundy’s former defence attorney has drawn comparisons between the serial killer’s crimes and the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, John Henry Browne compared the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to a “de facto sorority house,” which Bundy targeted during his violent crime sprees in the 1970s.Mr Browne is not involved in any way with the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Authorities investigating the 13 November slayings have never suggested that a...
Kaylee Goncalves Injuries Suggest She Was Killer's Target—Ex-FBI Profiler
Police have yet to name a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental house in November.
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
Ex-FBI Agent Disputes 'Proof' That Hooded Man Committed Idaho Murders
A former FBI agent told Newsweek that investigators could potentially go back and review interviews with individuals that have been ruled out.
Idaho police zero in on movements of two victims who went to frat house before killings
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow, Idaho, police are looking for more information on the movements of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house in the hours before they were killed along with two other Idaho students last month. Police said...
Idaho Police Seek White Hyundai, Public's Help in Student Murder Probe
"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police said.
Comments / 0