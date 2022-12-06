ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
brytfmonline.com

A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office

The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
Daily Mail

Four friends are found guilty of kidnapping British ex-public schoolboy, 26, in Italy and chaining him to a stepladder in £6,000 ransom plot - but will be kept under house arrest rather than jailed as they appeal sentences

Four friends who kidnapped a British former public schoolboy in Italy and held him chained to a stepladder in a bizarre £6,000 ransom plot have been found guilty. Sam Demilecamps, 26, was found last year after police traced his mobile phone to a dingy flat where he had been fed leftover scraps for eight days.
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
RadarOnline

Bombshell! Jury Foreman In Danny Masterson Case Reveals How Inconsistencies In Victims' Testimonies Led To Actor's Mistrial

The jury foreman in Danny Masterson’s rape trial recently spoke out to explain why the case against the embattled actor ended in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson’s trial – in which he was accused of forcibly raping three different women between 2001 and 2003 – ended in a mistrial on November 30 after the twelve jury members could not agree on a verdict.But the jury foreman in the trial, identified only as Earl, has spoken out to explain that the jury was deadlocked in their verdict decision as a result of “inconsistencies” between the three alleged...
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police

The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help. His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the...
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh

A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
The Independent

Ted Bundy’s former attorney weighs in on University of Idaho students’ brutal murders

Ted Bundy’s former defence attorney has drawn comparisons between the serial killer’s crimes and the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, John Henry Browne compared the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to a “de facto sorority house,” which Bundy targeted during his violent crime sprees in the 1970s.Mr Browne is not involved in any way with the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Authorities investigating the 13 November slayings have never suggested that a...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge

A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
LOS ANGELES, CA

